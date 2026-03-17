Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai Sees 'Extreme Behaviour' in Markets; Bets On Industrials, Financials, Consumption

Indian equities may be approaching a critical inflection point, with extreme behaviour in both valuations and sentiment pointing towards a potential opportunity, said Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai in a note on Tuesday.

The report highlights a well-established market principle: valuations and sentiment tend to be most useful at extremes. When markets are overly expensive, they often precede a bear phase; conversely, when they are deeply discounted, they tend to set the stage for a recovery. According to Morgan Stanley's proprietary sentiment indicator, built on 30 years of historical data, current readings have dropped to near record lows, excluding the panic seen during COVID-19.

At the same time, relative valuations are flashing a strong buy signal, Desai said in the report. India's valuations versus global peers have rarely been this low, with the only comparable period being during the Global Financial Crisis. Historically, such valuation troughs have been followed by strong forward returns, suggesting that the market may be nearing a favourable entry point for long-term investors.

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What makes the current setup particularly striking is the combination of depressed sentiment and inexpensive valuations. Sentiment, the report notes, has not been worse outside of the initial COVID shock. This implies that markets are already pricing in a significant amount of negative news, from global macro uncertainty to concerns around oil prices and potential disruptions in services exports.

Despite these risks, Morgan Stanley believes that the pessimism may be overdone. While acknowledging structural concerns such as AI-led disruption and cyclical vulnerabilities tied to energy prices, the report argues that these factors are largely reflected in current market pricing.

From a sectoral perspective, the strategy favours cyclicals poised to benefit first from any rebound. Industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials are expected to lead the recovery when sentiment turns. Technology remains at equal weight, with the possibility of a relief rally as the earnings season approaches.

On the other hand, traditionally defensive sectors may lag. Utilities, which have held up relatively well during the recent sell-off, could underperform going forward, along with consumer staples and healthcare, as investors rotate towards higher-beta opportunities.

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