Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 4

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.34% at 24,229 as of 6:26 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was up 0.06% and 1.12% respectively

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks registered their best monthly rally in nearly two years as the investors shrugged off concerns escalating from the US-Iran conflict. The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose over 7.4% each in April marking their biggest monthly gain since December 2023, when they had climbed 7.9%.

This was also the strongest April performance for the benchmark indices since 2020. In April 2020, both indices had advanced more than 14%. On Thursday, the 50-stock index fell 0.7% to settle marginally below 24,000, while the 30-stock index fell 0.75% or nearly 600 points points to settle near 76,913.

US Market Recap

On Friday, the S&P 500 Index extended a record-breaking streak to mark a fifth week of gains following solid earnings from tech companies. The S&P 500 Index ended 0.3% higher to at an all-time high, primarily driven by tech and consumer discretionary sectors. The Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.9%, at a record, Bloomberg reported.

Asian Market Update

Japanese markets rose on Friday, continuing gains of the Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.38% to 59,513, while Topix gained 0.04% at 3,728.73, CNBC reported. Most Asian markets are closed for May Day.

Commodity Check

Oil remained steady as traders amid doubts of a plan by President Donald Trump for the US to guide neutral ships out through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent stood near $108 a barrel, following a fall of around 2.4% at the open and West Texas Intermediate was below $102, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Clock Best Month In Nearly Two Years, Shrugging Off Iran War Concerns

Earnings In Focus

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Ather Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, IIFL Capital Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, KEI Industries, Manappuram Finance, NACL Industries, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SG Mart, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies, Wockhardt, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Ather Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, IIFL Capital Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, KEI Industries, Latent View Analytics, Manappuram Finance, NACL Industries, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SG Mart, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies, Wockhardt

Earnings Post Market Hours

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21.8% at Rs. 815 crore versus Rs. 669 crore.

Ebitda up 13.2% at Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 102 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.2% versus 15.2%.

Net Profit down 17% at Rs. 69.7 crore versus Rs. 84 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 22 per share.



SIS (Security and Intelligence Services) Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 31% at Rs. 4,489 crore versus Rs. 3,428 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 207 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs. 141 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4.61%.

Net Profit at Rs. 103 crore versus loss of Rs. 223 crore.



Netweb Technologies Q4FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue down 4% at Rs. 774 crore versus Rs. 805 crore.

EBIT down 1.7% at Rs. 92.7 crore versus Rs. 94.3 crore.

EBIT margin at 12% versus 11.7%.

Net Profit down 3.6% at Rs. 70.5 crore versus Rs. 73.1 crore.

Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% at Rs. 32,439 crore versus Rs. 26,966 crore.

(Base impacted by one‑time gain of Rs. 3,946 crore in Q4FY25)



IndiaMART InterMESH Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.9% at Rs. 404 crore versus Rs. 355 crore.

Ebitda up 1.7% at Rs. 133 crore versus Rs. 130 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32.8% versus 36.7%.

Net Profit down 72.2% at Rs. 50.2 crore versus Rs. 181 crore.



Indus Towers Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.8% at Rs. 8,101 crore versus Rs. 7,727 crore.

Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs. 4,464 crore versus Rs. 4,395 crore.

Ebitda margin at 55.1% versus 56.9%.

Net Profit up 0.8% at Rs. 1,793 crore versus Rs. 1,779 crore.



Eveready Industries Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.4% at Rs. 327 crore versus Rs. 299 crore.

Ebitda up 9.4% at Rs. 28 crore versus Rs. 25.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.6% versus 8.6%.

Net Profit at Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 10.4 crore.



Aster DM Healthcare Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.2% at Rs. 1,182 crore versus Rs. 1,000 crore.

Ebitda up 21.1% at Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 192 crore.

Ebitda margin at 19.7% versus 19.2%.

Net Profit up 80.4% at Rs. 163 crore versus Rs. 90.5 crore.



Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY + QoQ mix)

NII up 18% at Rs. 978 crore versus Rs. 829 crore (YoY).

Operating Profit up 29.1% at Rs. 402 crore versus Rs. 311 crore (YoY).

Net Profit at Rs. 213 crore versus Rs. 42.1 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 2.8% versus 2.75% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.72% versus 0.92% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 193 crore (QoQ), Rs. 258 crore (YoY).



Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 45.4% at Rs. 1,257 crore versus Rs. 865 crore.

Ebitda up 27.9% at Rs. 296 crore versus Rs. 231 crore.

Ebitda margin at 23.5% versus 26.7%.

Net Profit up 14.2% at Rs. 187 crore versus Rs. 164 crore.



ACC Q4FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 11.5% at Rs. 7,124 crore versus Rs. 6,391 crore.

Ebitda down 0.6% at Rs. 605 crore versus Rs. 608 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.5% versus 9.5%.

Net Profit down 38.7% at Rs. 238 crore versus Rs. 389 crore.



Godrej Agrovet Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs. 2,333 crore versus Rs. 2,134 crore.

Ebitda down 5.3% at Rs. 139 crore versus Rs. 147 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5.95% versus 6.87%.

Net Profit up 48.1% at Rs. 105 crore versus Rs. 71 crore.



RailTel Corporation Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 27.6% at Rs. 1,669 crore versus Rs. 1,308 crore.

Ebitda up 29.5% at Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 180 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 13.7%.

Net Profit up 24.9% at Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 113 crore.



Central Bank of India Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY + QoQ mix)

NII up 17.8% at Rs. 4,002 crore versus Rs. 3,399 crore (YoY).

Operating Profit up 4.7% at Rs. 2,096 crore versus Rs. 2,003 crore (YoY).

Net Profit down 30% at Rs. 724 crore versus Rs. 1,034 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 2.67% versus 2.70% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.49% versus 0.45% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs. 504 crore versus Rs. 704 crore (QoQ), Rs. 845 crore (YoY).

Capri Global Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Total Income up 44% at Rs. 1,388 crore versus Rs. 958 crore.

Net Profit up 59.1% at Rs. 283 crore versus Rs. 178 crore.

ideaForge Technology Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 141 crore versus Rs. 20.31 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 61.7 crore versus loss of Rs. 21.9 crore.

Net Profit at Rs. 60 crore versus loss of Rs. 25.7 crore.

Sundram Fasteners Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs. 1,693 crore versus Rs. 1,531 crore.

Ebitda up 14% at Rs. 256 crore versus Rs. 225 crore.

Ebitda margin at 15.1% versus 14.7%.

Net Profit up 29.7% at Rs. 161 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21.3% at Rs. 3,850 crore versus Rs. 3,174 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 543 crore versus Rs. 119 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 3.8%.

Net Profit at Rs. 679 crore versus Rs. 325 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 4.62 per share.

NSDL Q4FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 27.4% at Rs. 458 crore versus Rs. 360 crore.

Ebitda down 3.2% at Rs. 103.9 crore versus Rs. 107.4 crore.

Ebitda margin at 22.7% versus 29.9%.

Net Profit up 0.6% at Rs. 90.1 crore versus Rs. 89.6 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 4 per share for FY26.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 28.5% at Rs. 1,216.8 crore versus Rs. 947.2 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 208.2 crore versus Rs. 98.5 crore.

Ebitda margin at 17.1% versus 10.4%.

Net Profit down 72% at Rs. 55.93 crore versus Rs. 199.8 crore.

Q4FY25 included a one‑time tax write‑back of Rs. 223.5 crore.

Other income at Rs. 1.9 crore versus Rs. 11.5 crore.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net Profit up 19.6% at Rs. 4.3 crore versus Rs. 3.6 crore.

Revenue up 9.8% at Rs. 220 crore versus Rs. 200 crore.

Ebitda up 14.7% at Rs. 11.2 crore versus Rs. 9.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5.1% versus 4.9%.

Zen Technologies

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 45.2% at Rs. 178 crore versus Rs. 325 crore.

Ebitda down 63% at Rs. 51 crore versus Rs. 138 crore.

Ebitda margin at 28.6% versus 42.5%.

Net profit down 68.8% at Rs. 31.5 crore versus Rs. 101 crore.

Jindal Steel & Power

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 24.5% at Rs. 16,218 crore versus Rs. 13,027 crore.

Ebitda up 79.9% at Rs. 2,939 crore versus Rs. 1,634 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.1% versus 12.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 1,045 crore versus Rs. 190 crore.

India Shelter Finance

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 24.7% at Rs. 408 crore versus Rs. 327 crore.

Net profit up 27.2% at Rs. 138 crore versus Rs. 108 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 8.1% at Rs. 7,875 crore versus Rs. 7,284 crore (YoY).

Operating profit up 7% at Rs. 5,855 crore versus Rs. 5,472 crore (YoY).

Net profit up 13.4% at Rs. 4,027 crore versus Rs. 3,552 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 1.20% versus 1.30% QoQ.

Net NPA at 0.25% versus 0.31% QoQ.

Provisions down 36.2% QoQ at Rs. 516 crore.

CDSL Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.1% at Rs. 263 crore versus Rs. 224 crore.

Ebitda up 6.7% at Rs. 117 crore versus Rs. 109 crore.

Ebitda margin at 44.4% versus 48.7%.

Net profit down 20% at Rs. 80.2 crore versus Rs. 100 crore.



Final dividend declared at Rs. 12.75 per share.

APL Apollo Tubes Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.8% at Rs. 6,269 crore versus Rs. 5,509 crore.

Ebitda up 23.5% at Rs. 511 crore versus Rs. 414 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.15% versus 7.5%.

Net profit up 21% at Rs. 354 crore versus Rs. 293 crore.

Final dividend declared at Rs. 8.50 per share.

Epigral Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.3% at Rs. 736 crore versus Rs. 628 crore.

Ebitda down 2.8% at Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 173 crore.

Ebitda margin at 22.9% versus 27.6%.

Net profit down 6.8% at Rs. 80.9 crore versus Rs. 86.9 crore.

Final dividend declared at Rs. 5 per share.

Smartworks Coworking Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 45% at Rs. 520 crore versus Rs. 358 crore.

Ebitda up 45.5% at Rs. 338 crore versus Rs. 232 crore.

Ebitda margin at 65.1% versus 64.8%.

Net profit at Rs. 16.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 8.3 crore.

Avenue Supermarts Q4FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 19% at Rs. 17,684 crore versus Rs. 14,872 crore.

Ebitda up 26.7% at Rs. 1,211 crore versus Rs. 955 crore.

Ebitda margin at 6.84% versus 6.42%.

Net profit up 19.2% at Rs. 657 crore versus Rs. 551 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Q4FY26 (YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 19.2% at Rs. 518 crore versus Rs. 434 crore (YoY).

Net profit at Rs. 23.5 crore versus loss of Rs. 183 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 5.41% versus 5.64% QoQ.

Net NPA at 1.77% versus 2.73% QoQ.

Auto Sales / Business Metrics

SML Isuzu (Auto Sales - April)

Total sales up 15% YoY at 1,741 units versus 1,512 units.



Steel Strips Wheels (April Business Update)

Net turnover up 18.1% YoY at Rs. 501 crore.

Gross turnover up 12.1% YoY at Rs. 582 crore

Auto Production Updates

Maruti Suzuki - April Production

Total production up 16.5% YoY at 2.1 lakh units.

Passenger vehicle production up 16.6% YoY at 2.06 lakh units.

TVS Motor - April Sales

Total sales up 7% YoY at 4.73 lakh units.

Two‑wheeler sales up 6% YoY at 4.55 lakh units.

EV sales up 36% YoY at 37,771 units.

Exports up 3% YoY at 1.2 lakh units.

Three‑wheeler sales up 37% YoY at 18,637 units.

NMDC - April

Production up 16% YoY at 4.64 million tonnes.

Sales up 1.4% YoY at 3.68 million tonnes.

Auto Sales - April 2026



Hero MotoCorp

Total sales at 5.66 lakh units versus estimate of 5.77 lakh units.

Total sales up 85% YoY versus 3.05 lakh units.

Domestic sales up 85% YoY at 5.32 lakh units.

Motorcycle sales up 75% YoY at 5.01 lakh units.

Scooter sales at 64,295 units versus 19,317 units YoY.

Exports at 33,653 units versus 16,882 units YoY.

Escorts Kubota

Total sales at 10,857 units versus estimate of 9,550 units.

Domestic sales up 27.6% YoY at 10,398 units.

Exports down 21% YoY at 459 units.

Tractor Industry Sustained Healthy Growth In AprilGeopolitical Situation

May Moderate Farmer AffordabilityFarmer Sentiment

May Be Affected In Near-Term Evolving Conditions Like El Nino Key To Watch

Hyundai Motor India

Total sales at 65,610 units versus estimate of 65,500 units.

Domestic sales up 17% YoY at 51,902 units.

Company records highest‑ever domestic sales for April.

Mahindra & Mahindra -Auto & Tractor

Passenger vehicle sales at 57,833 units versus estimate of 62,000 units.

Domestic PV sales up 8% YoY at 56,331 units.

LCV sales up 22% YoY at 33,326 units.

Exports up 47% YoY at 4,970 units.

Total tractor sales up 21% YoY at 48,411 units.

Tractor exports up 30% YoY at 2,007 units.

Atul Auto

Total sales up 74% YoY at 3,001 units versus 1,725 units.

Tata Motors - Passenger Vehicles

Total sales up 31.1% YoY at 59,701 units.

Domestic sales up 30.5% YoY at 59,000 units.

Exports at 701 units versus 333 units YoY.

Tata Motors - Commercial Vehicles

Total sales up 28% YoY at 34,883 units.

Domestic sales up 27.9% YoY at 34,833 units.

Sales exceed estimate of 30,200 units.

VST Tillers

Farm equipment sales up 50% YoY at 3,483 units versus 2,320 units.

Eicher Motors - VECV

Total sales up 6.9% YoY at 7,318 units.

Exports down 21.3% YoY at 362 units.

Eicher Motors Royal Enfield

Total sales at 1.13 lakh units versus estimate of 1.12 lakh units.

Sales up 31% YoY.

Exports down 14% YoY at 9,035 units.

Maruti Suzuki India

Records highest‑ever monthly sales.

Total sales up 33% YoY at 2.39 lakh units versus estimate of 2.13 lakh units.

Domestic sales up 31% YoY at 1.99 lakh units.

Exports up 44% YoY at 40,054 units.

Total PV Sales up 35% At 1.87 Lk Units YoY

Passenger vehicle sales up 35% YoY at 1.87 lakh units.

Total Passenger Car Sales up 42% At 96,725 Units

Light Commercial Sales Vehicle up 2% At 3,418 Units YoY



Business Updates

Coal India – April

Production down 9.7% YoY at 56.1 million tonnes.

Offtake down 2% YoY at 63.2 million tonnes.

Offers 305.51 lakh tonnes via e‑auction in April.

Realisation at 51% premium over notified price.



Bharat Coking Coal

Raw coal production down 41.3% YoY at 2 million tonnes.

Raw coal offtake down 26.4% YoY at 2.3 million tonnes.

Coking coal production down 41.5% YoY at 1.9 million tonnes.

Stocks In News

Adani Enterprises: The company reports a consolidated net loss of Rs. 221 crore in the fourth quarter versus a profit of Rs. 3,845 crore YoY. Revenue rises 20.3% YoY to Rs. 32,439 crore. The company also approves a fundraise of up to Rs. 15,000 crore via equity.

The company reports a consolidated net loss of Rs. 221 crore in the fourth quarter versus a profit of Rs. 3,845 crore YoY. Revenue rises 20.3% YoY to Rs. 32,439 crore. The company also approves a fundraise of up to Rs. 15,000 crore via equity. Reliance Industries : The company's arm, Reliance Retail, acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas's brand Anomaly.

: The company's arm, Reliance Retail, acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas's brand Anomaly. Power Finance Corporation: The company appoints Rajesh Kumar Agarwal as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer.

The company appoints Rajesh Kumar Agarwal as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer. The company's arm incorporates two SPVs for power transmission projects.

Sportking India : The company delays commencement of its solar‑power project in Punjab, with SCOD extended to May 31, 2026 due to technical delays.

: The company delays commencement of its solar‑power project in Punjab, with SCOD extended to May 31, 2026 due to technical delays. M&B Engineering : The company receives an order worth Rs. 72 crore for supply of structural steel.

: The company receives an order worth Rs. 72 crore for supply of structural steel. Sanofi India: The company appoints Rahul Bhatnagar as Chairman of the Board.

The company appoints Rahul Bhatnagar as Chairman of the Board. Anant Raj: The company acquires a 25% stake in Romano Projects, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The company acquires a 25% stake in Romano Projects, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Bharat Forge: The company will acquire a 30% stake in Fortuna Engineering for Rs. 130 crore.

The company will acquire a 30% stake in Fortuna Engineering for Rs. 130 crore. Firstsource Solutions: The company enters into a partnership with Typeface to launch agentic marketing services.

The company enters into a partnership with Typeface to launch agentic marketing services. Religare Enterprises: The company reports that the Mumbai authority has reduced its tax demand to Rs. 87 crore from Rs. 173 crore.

The company reports that the Mumbai authority has reduced its tax demand to Rs. 87 crore from Rs. 173 crore. Siemens: The company receives an internal work allocation worth Rs. 1,825 crore from a group entity for manufacturing bogies, traction motors, and gearboxes.

The company receives an internal work allocation worth Rs. 1,825 crore from a group entity for manufacturing bogies, traction motors, and gearboxes. NCC: The company secures four orders worth Rs. 1,703 crore in April.

The company secures four orders worth Rs. 1,703 crore in April. Action Construction Equipment : The company will transfer its heavy cranes business to its JV ACE KATO, with completion expected by June 30.

: The company will transfer its heavy cranes business to its JV ACE KATO, with completion expected by June 30. Canara HSBC Life: The company signs a distribution agreement with West Bengal Gramin Bank.

The company signs a distribution agreement with West Bengal Gramin Bank. Godrej Industries: The company resolves its matter with GPCB and pays the requisite compensation.

The company resolves its matter with GPCB and pays the requisite compensation. 360 ONE WAM: The company's arm completes acquisition of Quark Solar, which becomes a step‑down subsidiary.

The company's arm completes acquisition of Quark Solar, which becomes a step‑down subsidiary. Bank of India: The company approves fundraise of up to Rs. 7,500 crore for FY27.

The company approves fundraise of up to Rs. 7,500 crore for FY27. Tata Power: The company's arm will invest Rs. 6,500 crore to set up a 10 GW photovoltaic ingot/wafer manufacturing facility.

The company's arm will invest Rs. 6,500 crore to set up a 10 GW photovoltaic ingot/wafer manufacturing facility. Deepak Nitrite: The company's arm issues OCRPS worth Rs. 150 crore.

The company's arm issues OCRPS worth Rs. 150 crore. Panacea Biotec: The company reports a fire at its oncology unit in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting operations for 5–7 days; no casualties reported.

The company reports a fire at its oncology unit in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting operations for 5–7 days; no casualties reported. Aeroflex Enterprises: The company completes the sale of its entire 68% stake in its arm, receiving Rs. 223 crore.

The company completes the sale of its entire 68% stake in its arm, receiving Rs. 223 crore. Optiemus Infracom: The company enhances corporate guarantee to Rs. 55 crore from Rs. 30 crore for its arm.

The company enhances corporate guarantee to Rs. 55 crore from Rs. 30 crore for its arm. MIRC Electronics : The company approves a name change to Onida Electronics.

: The company approves a name change to Onida Electronics. HCLTech: The company expands its partnership with MetLife Stadium, New York Jets, and New York Giants as AI partner.

The company expands its partnership with MetLife Stadium, New York Jets, and New York Giants as AI partner. Samvardhana Motherson : The company incorporates a new arm, Motherson Digital Tech.

: The company incorporates a new arm, Motherson Digital Tech. The company completes acquisition of a 51% stake in Nissin Advanced Coating.

Vodafone Idea: The company states that DoT has finalised AGR dues at Rs. 64,046 crore as on December 31, with staggered repayments scheduled from FY32 onward.

The company states that DoT has finalised AGR dues at Rs. 64,046 crore as on December 31, with staggered repayments scheduled from FY32 onward. Polyplex Corporation : The company completes acquisition of a 51% stake in TechNova Printrite for Rs. 62.1 crore.

: The company completes acquisition of a 51% stake in TechNova Printrite for Rs. 62.1 crore. Aditya Birla Capital: The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 125 crore via private placement.

The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 125 crore via private placement. Indoco Remedies : The company signs an agreement to transfer its ophthalmic business to Sunways India for Rs. 110 crore.

: The company signs an agreement to transfer its ophthalmic business to Sunways India for Rs. 110 crore. Amber Enterprises: The company revises the merger appointed date to April 1, 2026 from April 1, 2025.

The company revises the merger appointed date to April 1, 2026 from April 1, 2025. Bharat Dynamics: The government appoints V. Srinivas Rao as CMD for three months.

The government appoints V. Srinivas Rao as CMD for three months. BGR Energy: The company gets relief as NCLAT stays CIRP proceedings.

The company gets relief as NCLAT stays CIRP proceedings. City Union Bank: The company announces resignation of MD & CEO N. Kamakodi after completing his tenure.

The company announces resignation of MD & CEO N. Kamakodi after completing his tenure. ESAB India: The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 38 crore.

The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 38 crore. Sambhv Steel: The company announces a temporary shutdown of Raipur facilities for maintenance till May 15.

The company announces a temporary shutdown of Raipur facilities for maintenance till May 15. Infosys: The company appoints Nitin Paranjpe as Vice‑Chairman.

The company appoints Nitin Paranjpe as Vice‑Chairman. BLS E‑Services : The company extends the acquisition timeline of Atyati Technologies to July 31.

: The company extends the acquisition timeline of Atyati Technologies to July 31. Thirumalai Chemicals: The company avails a loan of Rs. 65 crore from UPL at 10% interest.

The company avails a loan of Rs. 65 crore from UPL at 10% interest. Polymed Cure: The company's arm acquires a 100% stake in MEDYNEO.

The company's arm acquires a 100% stake in MEDYNEO. L&T Finance: The company sets May 22 as record date for dividend of Rs. 2.75 per share.

The company sets May 22 as record date for dividend of Rs. 2.75 per share. Tech Mahindra: The company's arm will acquire 85% stake in Alluri Tech for CAD 28 million, with a plan to acquire the remaining stake by June 2029.

The company's arm will acquire 85% stake in Alluri Tech for CAD 28 million, with a plan to acquire the remaining stake by June 2029. Lemon Tree Hotels: The company's arm terminates its agreement with Coronet Hotel Services for the Manesar hotel project.

The company's arm terminates its agreement with Coronet Hotel Services for the Manesar hotel project. The company opens its third hotel in Nepal with an 80‑room property.

Wheels India: The company invests Rs. 3.4 crore in Emerge Solar One.

The company invests Rs. 3.4 crore in Emerge Solar One. Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: The company announces that the Tamil Nadu government has appointed Thiru Kumar Jayant as Chairman and Managing Director.

The company announces that the Tamil Nadu government has appointed Thiru Kumar Jayant as Chairman and Managing Director. Ethos: The company increases its stake in its arm, Ethos Lifestyle, to 77.42% from 75.05% for Rs. 20 crore.

The company increases its stake in its arm, Ethos Lifestyle, to 77.42% from 75.05% for Rs. 20 crore. The company opens new Ethos Watch Boutiques in Jaipur, taking the total number of boutiques to 97

MOIL: The company reduces prices of all manganese ore grades-chemical and ferro-by 4% across categories

The company reduces prices of all manganese ore grades-chemical and ferro-by 4% across categories HMA Agro: The company enters into an agreement for the sale of its arm, Laal Agro Food.

The company enters into an agreement for the sale of its arm, Laal Agro Food. Somany Ceramics: The company receives a proposal from Acer Granito buyers to revise the payment schedule.

The company receives a proposal from Acer Granito buyers to revise the payment schedule. Hubtown: The company moves forward with the amalgamation of Saicharan Consultancy

The company moves forward with the amalgamation of Saicharan Consultancy Indian Bank: The company reduces TBLR to 5.25% for up to 3 months tenor and 5.45% for 3-6 months tenor.

The company reduces TBLR to 5.25% for up to 3 months tenor and 5.45% for 3-6 months tenor. Bharat Coking Coal: The company reports a fatal accident at the Moonidih Washery where four workers died. The incident is not expected to impact production.

The company reports a fatal accident at the Moonidih Washery where four workers died. The incident is not expected to impact production. ONGC: The company announces that Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar ceases to be CFO upon superannuation

The company announces that Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar ceases to be CFO upon superannuation Nelco: The company's board approves increasing borrowing limits to up to Rs. 400 crore.

The company's board approves increasing borrowing limits to up to Rs. 400 crore. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services : The company launches an AI‑powered business management tool

: The company launches an AI‑powered business management tool Balrampur Chini : Sugar season 2025‑26 concludes with cane crushing rising to 104.3 lakh MT and net sugar output at 9.68 lakh MT.

: Sugar season 2025‑26 concludes with cane crushing rising to 104.3 lakh MT and net sugar output at 9.68 lakh MT. Atlanta Electricals : The Company received order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN) worth Rs.190.00 crores.

The Company received order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN) worth Rs.190.00 crores. Ravindra Energy: The Company's associate entity Energy in Motion Limited begins commercial operations at India's Largest Battery Swapping and Charging Station for Heavy Vehicles.

The Company's associate entity Energy in Motion Limited begins commercial operations at India's Largest Battery Swapping and Charging Station for Heavy Vehicles. Dr Lal PathLabs: The Company completes acquisition of 100% stake in Shahbazkers Diagnostic centr

The Company completes acquisition of 100% stake in Shahbazkers Diagnostic centr Bombay Dyeing: The company's arm, Bombay Realty, launches a residential tower in Mumbai with revenue potential of Rs. 6,500 crore.

The company's arm, Bombay Realty, launches a residential tower in Mumbai with revenue potential of Rs. 6,500 crore. Capillary Technologies: The company completes the acquisition of Session M Inc and Session M Czech Republic.

The company completes the acquisition of Session M Inc and Session M Czech Republic. Valor Estate: The Bombay High Court dismisses a long‑pending appeal, ending over four decades of litigation and ruling in favour of its arm, Miraland Developers.

The Bombay High Court dismisses a long‑pending appeal, ending over four decades of litigation and ruling in favour of its arm, Miraland Developers. Ramkrishna Forgings: The company reappoints Naresh Jalan as Managing Director for a term of three years

The company reappoints Naresh Jalan as Managing Director for a term of three years Solex Energy: The company signs an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant and a 10 GW BESS facility, with a total project cost of Rs. 4,000 crore.

The company signs an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant and a 10 GW BESS facility, with a total project cost of Rs. 4,000 crore. Enviro Infra Engineers: The company receives an order worth Rs. 113.5 crore from Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 113.5 crore from Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam. Gujarat Gas: The GSPC Group's scheme of arrangement becomes effective.

The GSPC Group's scheme of arrangement becomes effective. MedPlus Health: The company's arm receives a drug‑licence suspension order for a store in Karnataka.

The company's arm receives a drug‑licence suspension order for a store in Karnataka. NTPC: The company declares commercial operations of 100 MW solar PV capacity out of its 176 MW project in Telangana.

The company declares commercial operations of 100 MW solar PV capacity out of its 176 MW project in Telangana. Ceigall India: The company's JV secures a Rs. 918 crore Jaipur Metro Phase‑II construction contract; the company holds a 74% stake in the JV.

The company's JV secures a Rs. 918 crore Jaipur Metro Phase‑II construction contract; the company holds a 74% stake in the JV. Alkem Laboratories: The US FDA issues seven observations following an inspection at the Daman manufacturing unit.

The US FDA issues seven observations following an inspection at the Daman manufacturing unit. HPL Electric: The company receives orders worth Rs. 242 crore for supply of smart meters.

The company receives orders worth Rs. 242 crore for supply of smart meters. Bigbloc Construction: The NCLT pronounces the order approving the merger of Starbigbloc Building Material into Bigbloc Building Elements.

The NCLT pronounces the order approving the merger of Starbigbloc Building Material into Bigbloc Building Elements. Jyothy Labs: The company estimates an inventory loss of Rs. 7.3 crore due to the Punjab warehouse fire; inventory is covered under insurance.

The company estimates an inventory loss of Rs. 7.3 crore due to the Punjab warehouse fire; inventory is covered under insurance. Brigade Enterprises: The company will consider a bonus issue of equity shares at its board meeting on May 6

The company will consider a bonus issue of equity shares at its board meeting on May 6 Deepak Nitrite: The company's arm, Deepak Chem Tech, enters into a pact with Praxair India to manufacture key raw materials for polycarbonate production in Gujarat.

The company's arm, Deepak Chem Tech, enters into a pact with Praxair India to manufacture key raw materials for polycarbonate production in Gujarat. ITI: Prasad Barre resigns from the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Prasad Barre resigns from the position of Chief Financial Officer. Coal India: The company receives a Letter of Award to set up a 320 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Odisha. Cluster‑1 will be set up for Rs. 3.04 lakh per MW per month, while Cluster‑2 will be set up at Rs. 3.05 lakh per MW per month. The estimated project cost is Rs. 400 crore.

The company receives a Letter of Award to set up a 320 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Odisha. Cluster‑1 will be set up for Rs. 3.04 lakh per MW per month, while Cluster‑2 will be set up at Rs. 3.05 lakh per MW per month. The estimated project cost is Rs. 400 crore. Info Edge: The company states that FY27 has opened with 6% growth, led by the insurance vertical, while the banking and IT sectors continue to remain under pressure.

The company states that FY27 has opened with 6% growth, led by the insurance vertical, while the banking and IT sectors continue to remain under pressure. Rubicon Research: The company completes the secondary acquisition of an 85% stake in Arinna Lifesciences.

The company completes the secondary acquisition of an 85% stake in Arinna Lifesciences. EFC (India): The company's board approves a rights issue of 1.07 crore shares at Rs. 150 per share, aggregating Rs. 160 crore. The record date is May 7.

The company's board approves a rights issue of 1.07 crore shares at Rs. 150 per share, aggregating Rs. 160 crore. The record date is May 7. Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: The Karnataka High Court dismisses the company's plea against a Rs. 131.25 crore afforestation demand. Mining operations will continue.

The Karnataka High Court dismisses the company's plea against a Rs. 131.25 crore afforestation demand. Mining operations will continue. UFlex: The company commissions a PET bottles and mixed‑plastics recycling unit at Noida with an annual capacity of 39,600 metric tonnes.

The company commissions a PET bottles and mixed‑plastics recycling unit at Noida with an annual capacity of 39,600 metric tonnes. Zydus Lifesciences: The company's arm, Amplitude, acquires 100% stake in France‑based Aptitude Orthopedie for EUR 360,000. The arm also acquires 100% stake in France‑based FBC Medical for EUR 700,000 to internalise medical‑equipment distribution and reduce sales commissions.

The company's arm, Amplitude, acquires 100% stake in France‑based Aptitude Orthopedie for EUR 360,000. The arm also acquires 100% stake in France‑based FBC Medical for EUR 700,000 to internalise medical‑equipment distribution and reduce sales commissions. Ola Electric: The company reports 20% month‑on‑month growth in April and indicates signs of recovery in demand momentum.

The company reports 20% month‑on‑month growth in April and indicates signs of recovery in demand momentum. Coforge: The company completes the acquisition of Cigniti.

The company completes the acquisition of Cigniti. JK Lakshmi Cement: Executes mining lease transfer deed with Madhya Pradesh government.

Executes mining lease transfer deed with Madhya Pradesh government. Aurobindo Pharma: The Company's arm CuraTeQ Biologics receives Health Canada approval for Bevqolva, a biosimilar of cancer drug Bevacizumab.

The Company's arm CuraTeQ Biologics receives Health Canada approval for Bevqolva, a biosimilar of cancer drug Bevacizumab. Indian Hume Pipe: Company participates in two joint ventures for irrigation projects in Maharashtra.Total project share value stands at Rs. 461 crore.

Company participates in two joint ventures for irrigation projects in Maharashtra.Total project share value stands at Rs. 461 crore. HAL: Government appoints Kota Ravi as CMD with immediate effect.

Government appoints Kota Ravi as CMD with immediate effect. Hindustan Zinc: The company receives a warning letter from SEBI for violations related to certain procedural aspects of audit approvals and disclosures. SEBI has not imposed any monetary penalty.

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Deepak Builders and Engineers – 20% of total outstanding shares

Afcon Infrastructure - 20% of total outstanding shares

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

EFC (I)

Nelco

Aditya Birla Capital

Godrej Properties

Wockhardt Pharma

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: 63 moons technologies

Price Band

Price Band change from to 10% to 5%: LUX IND

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is down -0.48% to 24,136.70 at a premium of 139.15 points

Nifty Options 5th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000

Currency Check

In the currency market, the Indian rupee ended at a record low of 94.02 against the US dollar. The local currency is the worst performer among the emerging markets so far this year after depreciating 5.3% since January.

ALSO READ: SEBI Introduces Framework To Fast-track Launch Of AIF Schemes

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