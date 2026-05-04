Stocks To Watch Today: Petronet LNG, Exide Industries, BHEL, Jindal Stainless And L&T Finance

Petronet LNG Ltd., Exide Industries,Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.,Jindal Stainless Ltd. and L&T Finance Ltd. wiill catch investors' attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours.

Earnings In Focus

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Ather Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, IIFL Capital Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, KEI Industries, Manappuram Finance, NACL Industries, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SG Mart, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies, Wockhardt.

Earnings Post Market Hours

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21.8% at Rs. 815 crore versus Rs. 669 crore.

Ebitda up 13.2% at Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 102 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.2% versus 15.2%.

Net Profit down 17% at Rs. 69.7 crore versus Rs. 84 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 22 per share.



SIS (Security and Intelligence Services) Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 31% at Rs. 4,489 crore versus Rs. 3,428 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 207 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs. 141 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4.61%.

Net Profit at Rs. 103 crore versus loss of Rs. 223 crore.



Netweb Technologies Q4FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue down 4% at Rs. 774 crore versus Rs. 805 crore.

EBIT down 1.7% at Rs. 92.7 crore versus Rs. 94.3 crore.

EBIT margin at 12% versus 11.7%.

Net Profit down 3.6% at Rs. 70.5 crore versus Rs. 73.1 crore.

Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% at Rs. 32,439 crore versus Rs. 26,966 crore.

(Base impacted by one‑time gain of Rs. 3,946 crore in Q4FY25)



IndiaMART InterMESH Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.9% at Rs. 404 crore versus Rs. 355 crore.

Ebitda up 1.7% at Rs. 133 crore versus Rs. 130 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32.8% versus 36.7%.

Net Profit down 72.2% at Rs. 50.2 crore versus Rs. 181 crore.



Indus Towers Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.8% at Rs. 8,101 crore versus Rs. 7,727 crore.

Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs. 4,464 crore versus Rs. 4,395 crore.

Ebitda margin at 55.1% versus 56.9%.

Net Profit up 0.8% at Rs. 1,793 crore versus Rs. 1,779 crore.



Eveready Industries Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.4% at Rs. 327 crore versus Rs. 299 crore.

Ebitda up 9.4% at Rs. 28 crore versus Rs. 25.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.6% versus 8.6%.

Net Profit at Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 10.4 crore.



Aster DM Healthcare Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.2% at Rs. 1,182 crore versus Rs. 1,000 crore.

Ebitda up 21.1% at Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 192 crore.

Ebitda margin at 19.7% versus 19.2%.

Net Profit up 80.4% at Rs. 163 crore versus Rs. 90.5 crore.



Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY + QoQ mix)

NII up 18% at Rs. 978 crore versus Rs. 829 crore (YoY).

Operating Profit up 29.1% at Rs. 402 crore versus Rs. 311 crore (YoY).

Net Profit at Rs. 213 crore versus Rs. 42.1 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 2.8% versus 2.75% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.72% versus 0.92% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 193 crore (QoQ), Rs. 258 crore (YoY).



Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 45.4% at Rs. 1,257 crore versus Rs. 865 crore.

Ebitda up 27.9% at Rs. 296 crore versus Rs. 231 crore.

Ebitda margin at 23.5% versus 26.7%.

Net Profit up 14.2% at Rs. 187 crore versus Rs. 164 crore.



ACC Q4FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 11.5% at Rs. 7,124 crore versus Rs. 6,391 crore.

Ebitda down 0.6% at Rs. 605 crore versus Rs. 608 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.5% versus 9.5%.

Net Profit down 38.7% at Rs. 238 crore versus Rs. 389 crore.



Godrej Agrovet Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs. 2,333 crore versus Rs. 2,134 crore.

Ebitda down 5.3% at Rs. 139 crore versus Rs. 147 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5.95% versus 6.87%.

Net Profit up 48.1% at Rs. 105 crore versus Rs. 71 crore.



RailTel Corporation Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 27.6% at Rs. 1,669 crore versus Rs. 1,308 crore.

Ebitda up 29.5% at Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 180 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 13.7%.

Net Profit up 24.9% at Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 113 crore.



Central Bank of India Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY + QoQ mix)

NII up 17.8% at Rs. 4,002 crore versus Rs. 3,399 crore (YoY).

Operating Profit up 4.7% at Rs. 2,096 crore versus Rs. 2,003 crore (YoY).

Net Profit down 30% at Rs. 724 crore versus Rs. 1,034 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 2.67% versus 2.70% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.49% versus 0.45% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs. 504 crore versus Rs. 704 crore (QoQ), Rs. 845 crore (YoY).

Capri Global Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Total Income up 44% at Rs. 1,388 crore versus Rs. 958 crore.

Net Profit up 59.1% at Rs. 283 crore versus Rs. 178 crore.

ideaForge Technology Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 141 crore versus Rs. 20.31 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 61.7 crore versus loss of Rs. 21.9 crore.

Net Profit at Rs. 60 crore versus loss of Rs. 25.7 crore.

Sundram Fasteners Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs. 1,693 crore versus Rs. 1,531 crore.

Ebitda up 14% at Rs. 256 crore versus Rs. 225 crore.

Ebitda margin at 15.1% versus 14.7%.

Net Profit up 29.7% at Rs. 161 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21.3% at Rs. 3,850 crore versus Rs. 3,174 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 543 crore versus Rs. 119 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 3.8%.

Net Profit at Rs. 679 crore versus Rs. 325 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 4.62 per share.

NSDL Q4FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 27.4% at Rs. 458 crore versus Rs. 360 crore.

Ebitda down 3.2% at Rs. 103.9 crore versus Rs. 107.4 crore.

Ebitda margin at 22.7% versus 29.9%.

Net Profit up 0.6% at Rs. 90.1 crore versus Rs. 89.6 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 4 per share for FY26.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 28.5% at Rs. 1,216.8 crore versus Rs. 947.2 crore.

Ebitda at Rs. 208.2 crore versus Rs. 98.5 crore.

Ebitda margin at 17.1% versus 10.4%.

Net Profit down 72% at Rs. 55.93 crore versus Rs. 199.8 crore.

Q4FY25 included a one‑time tax write‑back of Rs. 223.5 crore.

Other income at Rs. 1.9 crore versus Rs. 11.5 crore.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net Profit up 19.6% at Rs. 4.3 crore versus Rs. 3.6 crore.

Revenue up 9.8% at Rs. 220 crore versus Rs. 200 crore.

Ebitda up 14.7% at Rs. 11.2 crore versus Rs. 9.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5.1% versus 4.9%.

Zen Technologies

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 45.2% at Rs. 178 crore versus Rs. 325 crore.

Ebitda down 63% at Rs. 51 crore versus Rs. 138 crore.

Ebitda margin at 28.6% versus 42.5%.

Net profit down 68.8% at Rs. 31.5 crore versus Rs. 101 crore.

Jindal Steel & Power

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 24.5% at Rs. 16,218 crore versus Rs. 13,027 crore.

Ebitda up 79.9% at Rs. 2,939 crore versus Rs. 1,634 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.1% versus 12.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 1,045 crore versus Rs. 190 crore.

India Shelter Finance

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 24.7% at Rs. 408 crore versus Rs. 327 crore.

Net profit up 27.2% at Rs. 138 crore versus Rs. 108 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 8.1% at Rs. 7,875 crore versus Rs. 7,284 crore (YoY).

Operating profit up 7% at Rs. 5,855 crore versus Rs. 5,472 crore (YoY).

Net profit up 13.4% at Rs. 4,027 crore versus Rs. 3,552 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 1.20% versus 1.30% QoQ.

Net NPA at 0.25% versus 0.31% QoQ.

Provisions down 36.2% QoQ at Rs. 516 crore.

CDSL Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.1% at Rs. 263 crore versus Rs. 224 crore.

Ebitda up 6.7% at Rs. 117 crore versus Rs. 109 crore.

Ebitda margin at 44.4% versus 48.7%.

Net profit down 20% at Rs. 80.2 crore versus Rs. 100 crore.



Final dividend declared at Rs. 12.75 per share.

APL Apollo Tubes Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.8% at Rs. 6,269 crore versus Rs. 5,509 crore.

Ebitda up 23.5% at Rs. 511 crore versus Rs. 414 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.15% versus 7.5%.

Net profit up 21% at Rs. 354 crore versus Rs. 293 crore.

Final dividend declared at Rs. 8.50 per share.

Epigral Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.3% at Rs. 736 crore versus Rs. 628 crore.

Ebitda down 2.8% at Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 173 crore.

Ebitda margin at 22.9% versus 27.6%.

Net profit down 6.8% at Rs. 80.9 crore versus Rs. 86.9 crore.

Final dividend declared at Rs. 5 per share.

Smartworks Coworking Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 45% at Rs. 520 crore versus Rs. 358 crore.

Ebitda up 45.5% at Rs. 338 crore versus Rs. 232 crore.

Ebitda margin at 65.1% versus 64.8%.

Net profit at Rs. 16.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 8.3 crore.

Avenue Supermarts Q4FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 19% at Rs. 17,684 crore versus Rs. 14,872 crore.

Ebitda up 26.7% at Rs. 1,211 crore versus Rs. 955 crore.

Ebitda margin at 6.84% versus 6.42%.

Net profit up 19.2% at Rs. 657 crore versus Rs. 551 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Q4FY26 (YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 19.2% at Rs. 518 crore versus Rs. 434 crore (YoY).

Net profit at Rs. 23.5 crore versus loss of Rs. 183 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 5.41% versus 5.64% QoQ.

Net NPA at 1.77% versus 2.73% QoQ.

Auto Sales / Business Metrics

SML Isuzu (Auto Sales - April)

Total sales up 15% YoY at 1,741 units versus 1,512 units.



Steel Strips Wheels (April Business Update)

Net turnover up 18.1% YoY at Rs. 501 crore.

Gross turnover up 12.1% YoY at Rs. 582 crore

Auto Production Updates

Maruti Suzuki - April Production

Total production up 16.5% YoY at 2.1 lakh units.

Passenger vehicle production up 16.6% YoY at 2.06 lakh units.

TVS Motor - April Sales

Total sales up 7% YoY at 4.73 lakh units.

Two‑wheeler sales up 6% YoY at 4.55 lakh units.

EV sales up 36% YoY at 37,771 units.

Exports up 3% YoY at 1.2 lakh units.

Three‑wheeler sales up 37% YoY at 18,637 units.

NMDC - April

Production up 16% YoY at 4.64 million tonnes.

Sales up 1.4% YoY at 3.68 million tonnes.

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Auto Sales - April 2026



Hero MotoCorp

Total sales at 5.66 lakh units versus estimate of 5.77 lakh units.

Total sales up 85% YoY versus 3.05 lakh units.

Domestic sales up 85% YoY at 5.32 lakh units.

Motorcycle sales up 75% YoY at 5.01 lakh units.

Scooter sales at 64,295 units versus 19,317 units YoY.

Exports at 33,653 units versus 16,882 units YoY.

Escorts Kubota

Total sales at 10,857 units versus estimate of 9,550 units.

Domestic sales up 27.6% YoY at 10,398 units.

Exports down 21% YoY at 459 units.

Tractor Industry Sustained Healthy Growth In AprilGeopolitical Situation

May Moderate Farmer AffordabilityFarmer Sentiment

May Be Affected In Near-Term Evolving Conditions Like El Nino Key To Watch

Hyundai Motor India

Total sales at 65,610 units versus estimate of 65,500 units.

Domestic sales up 17% YoY at 51,902 units.

Company records highest‑ever domestic sales for April.

Mahindra & Mahindra -Auto & Tractor

Passenger vehicle sales at 57,833 units versus estimate of 62,000 units.

Domestic PV sales up 8% YoY at 56,331 units.

LCV sales up 22% YoY at 33,326 units.

Exports up 47% YoY at 4,970 units.

Total tractor sales up 21% YoY at 48,411 units.

Tractor exports up 30% YoY at 2,007 units.

Atul Auto

Total sales up 74% YoY at 3,001 units versus 1,725 units.

Tata Motors - Passenger Vehicles

Total sales up 31.1% YoY at 59,701 units.

Domestic sales up 30.5% YoY at 59,000 units.

Exports at 701 units versus 333 units YoY.

Tata Motors - Commercial Vehicles

Total sales up 28% YoY at 34,883 units.

Domestic sales up 27.9% YoY at 34,833 units.

Sales exceed estimate of 30,200 units.

VST Tillers

Farm equipment sales up 50% YoY at 3,483 units versus 2,320 units.

Eicher Motors - VECV

Total sales up 6.9% YoY at 7,318 units.

Exports down 21.3% YoY at 362 units.

Eicher Motors Royal Enfield

Total sales at 1.13 lakh units versus estimate of 1.12 lakh units.

Sales up 31% YoY.

Exports down 14% YoY at 9,035 units.

Maruti Suzuki India

Records highest‑ever monthly sales.

Total sales up 33% YoY at 2.39 lakh units versus estimate of 2.13 lakh units.

Domestic sales up 31% YoY at 1.99 lakh units.

Exports up 44% YoY at 40,054 units.

Total PV Sales up 35% At 1.87 Lk Units YoY

Passenger vehicle sales up 35% YoY at 1.87 lakh units.

Total Passenger Car Sales up 42% At 96,725 Units

Light Commercial Sales Vehicle up 2% At 3,418 Units YoY



Business Updates

Coal India – April

Production down 9.7% YoY at 56.1 million tonnes.

Offtake down 2% YoY at 63.2 million tonnes.

Offers 305.51 lakh tonnes via e‑auction in April.

Realisation at 51% premium over notified price.



Bharat Coking Coal

Raw coal production down 41.3% YoY at 2 million tonnes.

Raw coal offtake down 26.4% YoY at 2.3 million tonnes.

Coking coal production down 41.5% YoY at 1.9 million tonnes.

Stocks In News

Siemens: The company receives an internal work allocation worth Rs. 1,825 crore from a group entity for manufacturing bogies, traction motors, and gearboxes.

The company receives an internal work allocation worth Rs. 1,825 crore from a group entity for manufacturing bogies, traction motors, and gearboxes. NCC: The company secures four orders worth Rs. 1,703 crore in April.

The company secures four orders worth Rs. 1,703 crore in April. Bank of India: The company approves fundraise of up to Rs. 7,500 crore for FY27.

The company approves fundraise of up to Rs. 7,500 crore for FY27. Tata Power: The company's arm will invest Rs. 6,500 crore to set up a 10 GW photovoltaic ingot/wafer manufacturing facility.

The company's arm will invest Rs. 6,500 crore to set up a 10 GW photovoltaic ingot/wafer manufacturing facility. Vodafone Idea: The company states that DoT has finalised AGR dues at Rs. 64,046 crore as on Dec. 31, with staggered repayments scheduled from FY32 onward.

The company states that DoT has finalised AGR dues at Rs. 64,046 crore as on Dec. 31, with staggered repayments scheduled from FY32 onward. L&T Finance: The company sets May 22 as record date for dividend of Rs. 2.75 per share.

The company sets May 22 as record date for dividend of Rs. 2.75 per share. Solex Energy: The company signs an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant and a 10 GW BESS facility, with a total project cost of Rs. 4,000 crore.

The company signs an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant and a 10 GW BESS facility, with a total project cost of Rs. 4,000 crore. Ceigall India: The company's JV secures a Rs. 918 crore Jaipur Metro Phase‑II construction contract; the company holds a 74% stake in the JV.

The company's JV secures a Rs. 918 crore Jaipur Metro Phase‑II construction contract; the company holds a 74% stake in the JV. Brigade Enterprises: The company will consider a bonus issue of equity shares at its board meeting on May 6

The company will consider a bonus issue of equity shares at its board meeting on May 6 EFC (India): The company's board approves a rights issue of 1.07 crore shares at Rs. 150 per share, aggregating Rs. 160 crore. The record date is May 7.

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