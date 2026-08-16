Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Continues To Hold Strong On Sunday

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is turning out to be a strong box-office comeback. The sequel opened strongly on Friday and gained further momentum on Saturday, making its mark at the box office during the Independence Day weekend.

Here's a look at its Day 3 performance so far.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 13.85 crore net so far on Day 3. After opening with Rs 22 crore on Friday, the film jumped to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday, showing strong weekend momentum.

The film has now collected Rs 69.60 crore in India net and Rs 83.24 crore in India gross during its first Sunday in theatres, according to Sacnilk.

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Awarapan 2 Outperforms Original

The original Awarapan, released in 2007, collected around Rs 7.76 crore net in India and Rs 12 crore worldwide over its full theatrical run. Nearly 20 years later, Awarapan 2 has made a significantly stronger start at the box office. Awarapan 2 has already surpassed that worldwide total in just couple of days, while also reportedly giving Emraan Hashmi his biggest opening as a solo lead.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

The story follows Shivam Pandit as he returns to the crime world, where his path forward demands redemption, love and sacrifice. As relationships deepen and conflicts intensify, every choice tests his resolve and shapes his destiny.

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Released in theatres on Aug. 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 45 crore. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

With a strong opening weekend underway, Awarapan 2 will now look to turn its early momentum into a bigger theatrical run in the days ahead.

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