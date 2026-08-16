Hockey World Cup 2026: Indian Women Hold Olympic Silver Medallists China To 2-2 Draw

The Indian women's hockey team dished out a valiant performance as it held Paris Olympics silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw to start its Hockey World Cup campaign on a high note here on Sunday.

In what was considered as their toughest match in Pool D, India dominated the opening quarter and prevented China from playing their natural game. By halftime, India were 2-1 ahead.

Had India been awarded penalty corner in the final quarter, the outcome could have been different. Navneet Kaur, who was in excellent form throughout the match, tried to penetrate the opposition circle in the final moments, but China thwarted her attempt.

After the match, Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed his displeasure over India not being awarded a penalty corner.

"I dont know why that PC was not given," said Marijne.

Navneet (8th minute) and Deepika (26th) scored for India, while Zhang Ying struck from a penalty stroke in the 14th minute before Ma Ning found the equalising goal for China, converting a penalty corner in the 39th minute.

India will next play South Africa on August 18. England defeated South Africa 4-0 in another match of the day.

India started aggressively, and in the second minute, Sunelita Toppo entered the circle from the left wing. She passed the ball to Deepika whose deflected attempt was blocked by Chinese goalkeeper Li Ting.

Soon after, Lalremsiami entered the circle after receiving the ball from Baljit and earned a penalty corner for India.

Drag-flicker Deepika was not on the field at the time, and Navneet took the shot in her absence, but was unsuccessful.

Navneet, who was adjudged Player of the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad with four goals, gave India their first breakthrough in the eighth minute.

India received a free hit, and Neha passed the ball to Navneet in the circle. Navneet displayed excellent timing and control to score a field goal.

The first quarter was completely dominated by India. Baljit and Lalremsiami performed brilliantly from both wings, while the forward line penetrated the Chinese circle several times.

However, the referee awarded China a penalty stroke in the last minute of the first quarter, ruling that Shilpi Dabas had obstructed China's Zhang Ying. India took the referral, which was rejected by the TV umpire, and Ying scored the equalizer for China.

Shilpi prevented China from taking the lead early in the second quarter by blocking Peng Yang's reverse hit.

The Indian forwards continued their attacks, resulting in a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Navneet's first and rebound shot were denied by the Chinese defence. Lalremsiami was also injured on the second hit and had to leave the field for a while.

Deepika restored India's lead from a penalty corner, scoring in the 24th minute. China's video referral against the decision was unsuccessful as they trailed 1-2 at the halftime.

China made a comeback in the third quarter and kept the Indian defence busy with continuous attacks. The Indian players, who had been aggressive in the first quarter, played defensive hockey, which China capitalized on.

Savita, the most experienced player in the tournament, playing her 314th international match, made a brilliant save in the 33rd minute to prevent China from restoring parity.

Five minutes later, she saved another Peng Yang shot, but Ma Ning equalized in the next minute from a penalty corner.

China were awarded another penalty corner and Savita once again used her experience to thwart Zhang Ying's attempt.

In the final quarter, Navneet sent a cross Lalremsiami inside the circle in the 52nd minute, but she was a bit slow to trap the ball. Before she could take a shot on the rebound, Chinese defenders snatched the ball away.

The following minute, China's Zhou Meirong received a green card, forcing her side to play with ten players for two minutes, but India failed to capitalize.

China earned two consecutive penalty corners in the 56th minute but failed to score. Navneet made a circle penetration in the final moments of the match but India could not get a penalty corner.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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