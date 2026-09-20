Ashiana Housing To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore On Land Acquisition This Fiscal

Realty developer Ashiana Housing plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore on land acquisition during the current financial year, as the company looks to expand its housing portfolio across key markets amid continued demand for residential properties.

Ashiana Housing Managing Director Vishal Gupta told PTI that the company is actively evaluating land parcels for both regular group housing and senior living projects. The acquisitions will be made through a combination of outright purchases and joint development arrangements with landowners.

The company plans to expand its presence across the National Capital Region, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Gupta said Ashiana has sufficient cash to fund the planned land purchases.

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For the 2026-27 financial year, the company expects its sales bookings to remain broadly in line with the previous year, when it recorded more than Rs 2,400 crore in pre-sales.

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In the April-June quarter, however, bookings stood at Rs 358 crore, compared with Rs 431 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Ashiana recently acquired 28.55 acres in Pune through an outright purchase. The deal, completed during the first quarter, is the company's largest land acquisition for a senior living project.

The proposed development will have around 20 lakh square feet of saleable area and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore.

Gupta said the senior living segment has significant potential as India's ageing population increases. He also highlighted challenges facing the broader real estate industry, including delays in building approvals and regulatory registrations, taxation issues, and rising construction costs due to a shortage of skilled workers.

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Gupta said greater availability of land and lower-cost capital, along with easier and more predictable regulations, would be important for increasing housing supply and improving affordability.

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