US-Iran War Cost Hits $45.1 Billion, Pentagon Tells Congress

The ongoing US war with Iran has cost $45.1 billion so far, according to the latest estimate provided by the Pentagon to Congress, as the financial burden of the conflict continues to rise.

The Pentagon told lawmakers that war-related costs stood at $43.6 billion as of September 3, with another $1.5 billion spent on additional fuel, CNN reported. The latest estimate is higher than the Pentagon's previous assessment of $37.5 billion and the Congressional Budget Office's estimate of $38 billion for the cost of the conflict through August 1.

However, the $45.1 billion figure does not represent the full cost of the war.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Pentagon's estimate does not include the expense of repairing US military bases and other buildings damaged during the conflict. Congress has also sought a more detailed breakdown of the indirect costs associated with military operations, which has not been included in the latest figure.

Also Read | US-Iran War To End After Midterm? JD Vance Says Conflict Will Enter 'Much Different Phase...'

A separate Pentagon assessment put the direct cost of the war at $43.6 billion as of September 3. Of this amount, around $28.1 billion was allocated towards replacing munitions used during the conflict, while approximately $4.3 billion covered equipment losses.

The latest estimate comes as the cost of the conflict continues to exceed earlier projections. The Congressional Budget Office had estimated the war's cost at $38 billion through August 1, while the Pentagon had previously put the bill at $37.5 billion in July.

The CBO's estimate also excluded the cost of repairing US facilities damaged during the war. According to the agency, a significant portion of the estimated cost was linked to munitions expenditures.

The budget office has warned that the financial burden could continue to grow if the conflict persists. It estimates that the war could cost the US an additional $2 billion to $3 billion every month after August 1, depending on the intensity of fighting. Costs could rise further during periods of heightened military activity.

The economic impact of the conflict could also extend beyond direct military spending. The CBO has warned that the war is expected to contribute to higher inflation during the first quarter of 2027, potentially adding to economic pressures faced by American households.

With the latest Pentagon estimate excluding several categories of costs, the eventual financial impact of the US-Iran war is likely to be higher than the $45.1 billion figure currently reported.

Also Read | US-Iran War To End After Midterm? JD Vance Says Conflict Will Enter 'Much Different Phase...'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.