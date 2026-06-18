Anduril, General Atomics Win Major US Air Force Deal To Build Collaborative Combat Aircraft

Anduril Industries and General Atomics secured a major production contract from the US Air Force for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, marking a significant milestone in the Pentagon's push to field autonomous combat drones alongside traditional fighter jets.

The California-based company said the Air Force selected its FQ-44 autonomous fighter aircraft for the production phase of the program, which will support continued testing, validation and eventual operational deployment.

The award positions Anduril as the first new entrant in more than 50 years to win a U.S. fighter aircraft program, underscoring the Defense Department's growing willingness to turn to non-traditional contractors to accelerate innovation, the company said.

The CCA initiative is a cornerstone of the Air Force's future air combat strategy, pairing crewed aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II and the forthcoming F-47 with lower-cost, semi-autonomous drones capable of carrying sensors, electronic warfare systems and weapons.

The aircraft are designed to operate as "loyal wingmen," extending the reach and survivability of manned platforms while reducing risks to pilots.

ALSO READ:Hyundai Motor India Sees Target Price Upgrade From ICICI Securities — Check Key Triggers, Upside

The service ultimately plans to acquire at least 150 aircraft in the initial phase, with long-term ambitions for a fleet of around 1,000 autonomous combat drones.

Anduril said it moved the FQ-44 from prototype development to production in just two years. The company has already begun manufacturing work at its Arsenal-1 facility in Ohio, where it aims to rapidly scale production using software-driven manufacturing techniques.

The contract represents a major victory for Anduril as it competes against established defense giants including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman in the race to define the future of airpower.

The Air Force aims to field the first operational Collaborative Combat Aircraft before the end of the decade.

ALSO READ: L'Oréal To Acquire Majority Stake In India's Digital-First Personal Care Brand Innovist

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.