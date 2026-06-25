Amazon Pledges $48 Billion India Investment To Scale AI Infra By 2030: CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi

Following a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy unveiled a major capital infusion plan, committing $48 billion to India between 2026 and 2030. The ambitious roadmap underscores the tech giant's aggressive push into artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and ultra-fast commerce across the subcontinent, bringing its projected cumulative investments in India to over $88 billion since 2010.

A massive pillar of the new capital will go toward digital infrastructure. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy outlined plans to invest an additional $13 billion in India to expand AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030. "Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today in New Delhi. Jassy reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030," Amazon said in a statement on Thursday.

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This takes Amazon's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030, establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

"The investment will expand AWS (Amazon Web Services) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally," Amazon added.

Hence, with this, Amazon's cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 stand at over $88 billion. Beyond the cloud, Amazon is rapidly scaling its physical footprint to capture both traditional e-commerce and the highly competitive quick-commerce sector. In a move that closely mirrors the Indian government's economic and digital priorities, Jassy outlined several sweeping socioeconomic targets to be achieved by the end of the decade. By 2030, Amazon has pledged to:

Support 3.8 million jobs across its ecosystem.

Enable $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports.

Digitize 15 million small businesses using AI-led tools.

Deliver AI education to four million government school students

The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 new last mile delivery stations this year, bringing faster and reliable deliveries to customers nationwide, especially in tier 3 and 4 cities, offering the full spectrum of fastest speeds and largest selection with delivery in minutes, hours, and next day.

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Amazon has also announced ‘Sammaan', a dedicated program focused on the welfare of tens of thousands of delivery associates powering its ecommerce and quick commerce network. In line with Government priorities, Amazon will continue its strong focus on AI-led digitisation, export growth, job creation, and building one of India's largest, safest, fastest and most reliable operations networks.

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