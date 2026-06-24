'Delivery In Minutes': Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Bets Big On India's Quick Commerce Boom With 300-City Expansion

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's India visit comes at a time when the company is doubling down on one of its fastest-growing bets in the country — quick commerce. During his visit, Jassy toured an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre, a key part of the company's ultra-fast delivery network, as Amazon announced plans to expand the service to more than 300 cities across India.

The company said Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India's history, with order volumes doubling every quarter since launch. What began as an India-focused experiment is now being replicated in several markets globally.

Amazon is aiming to build what it describes as India's largest "delivery in minutes" network, intensifying competition in the country's rapidly expanding quick-commerce market.

Currently available to more than 50 million customers across over 15 metro and non-metro cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kochi, Amazon Now offers deliveries of groceries, personal care products, fashion items, beauty products, home essentials and small appliances within minutes or a few hours.

To support the expansion, Amazon plans to significantly scale up its network of micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres. The company said customers will gain access to tens of thousands of products through the ultra-fast delivery network, while also benefiting from a wider same-day and next-day assortment.

"Amazon Now is the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India's history, with orders having doubled every quarter since launch," said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India. He added that Prime members typically triple their shopping frequency once they start using the service.

Alongside the expansion announcement, Amazon launched 'Sammaan', a welfare programme aimed at supporting the tens of thousands of delivery associates who power its ecommerce and quick-commerce operations. The initiative includes enhanced health and life insurance benefits, education scholarships for children and workplace safety measures.

A portion of Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and employee well-being will be allocated toward scaling the programme.

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