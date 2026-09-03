Airbus Backlog Of 1,200 Aircraft Means Two Deliveries-A-Week To India For A Decade: Report

Airbus expects to deliver more than two aircraft to India every week over the next decade, underlining the scale of growth expected in the country's aviation market.

According to the ANI reports, Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said the company has a backlog of more than 1,200 aircraft with Indian customers.

At an average of around 120 deliveries a year, the order book would translate into more than two aircraft arriving in India every week for the next 10 years.

Airbus Already Has Major India Presence

Airbus has a strong position in India's commercial aviation market. Westermeier said more than 500 of the nearly 800 aircraft currently flying in the country are Airbus aircraft.

The company expects its role to expand further as Indian airlines increase their fleets and expand their operations.

The growing aircraft fleet is also creating demand for local maintenance and repair capabilities. Airbus is therefore expanding its focus beyond aircraft deliveries and building a wider aviation support network in India.

Also Read: Boeing Trails Rival Airbus As July Jet Deliveries Drop Sharply From June Peak

Airbus Expands MRO Footprint

Airbus has selected Indamer Technics to establish South Asia's first comprehensive radome repair facility in Nagpur.

Under the agreement, Indamer Technics will become an authorised facility for the repair, storage and exchange of radomes used on Airbus A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft.

Westermeier said developing such capabilities locally would strengthen India's aviation ecosystem and help airlines reduce aircraft turnaround times.

The collaboration will also support the development of a local Airbus avionics repair network across South Asia. The facility is expected to support upcoming widebody aircraft inductions while improving maintenance support for single aisle aircraft.

Airbus Responds To Air India Incident

Westermeier also commented on the Air India AI2379 incident involving an Airbus A320. The aircraft experienced a sudden 300 foot altitude drop over Odisha on August 4 while flying from Phuket to Delhi.

Twenty passengers and four cabin crew members were injured. The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

Westermeier said official processes were being followed to address the incident and ensure the appropriate outcome.

Also Read: Airbus Cuts Jets Deliveries Forecast As Iran War Haunts Aviation Industry

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