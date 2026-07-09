Air India Only Indian Airline To Break Into Top 5 Worldwide For On-Time Flights In June 2026

Air India has emerged as the world's fourth most punctual airline in June, earning a place among the global top five in Cirium's latest On-Time Performance (OTP) rankings.

The Tata Group-owned airline recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.85% across 15,135 flights during the month, underscoring improvements in schedule reliability.

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It also posted an on-time departure rate of 86.23%, reflecting greater operational consistency across its domestic and international network.

Air India's performance placed it among the top five global carriers in Cirium's June 2026 OTP rankings, a key industry benchmark that measures airline punctuality based on scheduled and actual arrival times.

The airline also achieved a completion factor of 99.7%, indicating that virtually all flights scheduled during the month were operated without cancellation.

The metric is widely regarded as an indicator of an airline's operational resilience and network reliability.

Saudia Airlines, Korean Air, and Aeromexico are ahead of Air India, and Singapore Airlines rounds up the top five.

The latest rankings come as Air India continues its multi-year transformation programme, aimed at modernising its fleet, upgrading customer experience and improving operational efficiency following its return to the Tata Group, the company said in a press release.

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Improved on-time performance is considered a critical metric for airlines, influencing customer satisfaction, operational costs and overall competitiveness.

The June results suggest Air India's ongoing efforts to streamline operations are beginning to translate into measurable gains in service reliability.

The data was released by Cirium as part of its monthly global On-Time Performance report, which tracks airline punctuality and completion rates across the aviation industry.

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