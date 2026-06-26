Air India May Wind Back Flight Cuts If Moderating Fuel Price Trend Continues: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India may be able to wind back some of the network reductions, provided the trend of easing of airspace curbs and moderating fuel prices continues due to the abating West Asia conflict, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

Last month, the Tata Group-owned airline announced a 27% reduction in international flights amid airspace curbs, as well as costlier jet fuel, which has pushed operational costs higher for overseas sectors. The loss-making carrier has temporarily cut 22% of its domestic flights as it grapples with the impact of the high fuel prices.

"The Middle East conflict has abated and, though there's no guarantee it won't re-escalate, the more stable environment has allowed more airspace to become available and fuel prices to significantly moderate," Wilson said in a message to the staff. "Should this trend continue, we may be able to wind back some of the schedule reductions we'd taken in recent months - and I'm sure you all join me in hoping for this sooner than later."

In the wake of the West Asia turmoil, there have been airspace curbs in the region, and also the fuel prices have surged. The fuel prices, which account for over 40% of the airline's operational costs, have moderated now.

Wilson, who is the CEO and managing director, also said that around eight more new or retrofitted wide-body aircraft would enter service this year, including a new B787-9 arriving this weekend.

With these aircraft, "we can look forward to continued upgradation and positive feedback", he said, adding that the airline's overall on-time performance improved to 86% in June.

(With PTI inputs)

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