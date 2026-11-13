1,600 Nvidia Employees Rally Behind Jensen Huang, Demand Boss' Return After Exit Over Affair

An internal post at Nvidia urging the board to weigh staff sentiment about Jensen Huang has drawn more than 1,600 comments, most of them backing his return as CEO, WIRED reported, citing internal correspondence it reviewed.

The post was reportedly submitted to an internal "suggestion box" by a longtime Nvidia engineer before Huang resigned.

It asked the board to take employee views into account before acting, and to share the findings of its inquiry with staff and formally seek their opinion on whether Huang should continue as CEO.

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Several commenters have since asked board members to find a way to bring him back. "If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss," one anonymous commenter wrote.

Email Demands Transparency

According to the report, another employee sent a companywide email demanding transparency about the circumstances of Huang's exit. The staffer said they stood by Huang not because they believed anyone was infallible, but because backing fairness should not mean keeping a distance from a leader who had meant so much to the company.

About two dozen employees posted on LinkedIn in support of Huang after his resignation. The report described business as usual inside the company this week, though many employees were stunned by the exit.

How The Crisis Unfolded

Huang, 63, who has led Nvidia since he co-founded it in 1993, admitted in an email to employees on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife and said there was no excuse.

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The admission followed reports of an affair with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of working for China. The board announced his resignation on Thursday after the New York Times reported an alleged relationship with a direct report, and Reuters then reported a further relationship with another employee.

None of the allegations beyond Huang's own admission has been confirmed by Nvidia.

Board And Fallout

The board, largely made up of early investors and longtime confidants of Huang, named chief financial officer Colette Kress interim CEO and appointed Jones, a former Synopsys chief executive, as chair.

The crisis has cost Nvidia $1 trillion in market value since the allegations surfaced, and prompted investigations by US lawmakers and the FBI. It has also raised the prospect of new chip export controls.

Many staff had expected the board's inquiry to finish before any major change, WIRED said. Instead, Huang left just as it began.

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