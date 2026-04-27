'Scam Altman Stole A Charity': Elon Musk Slams OpenAI Chief As Legal Battle Heats Up

The public feud between Elon Musk and OpenAI intensified on Monday, with the billionaire entrepreneur launching a fresh attack on CEO Sam Altman as their legal battle gathers pace.

On social media platform X, Musk targeted Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, saying “Scam Altman and Greg Stockman stole a charity. Full stop.”. He accused the startup's leadership of transforming OpenAI from a non-profit into a profit-driven entity for personal gain. He further claimed that the shift risks setting a dangerous legal precedent in the United States.

Scam Altman and Greg Stockman stole a charity. Full stop.



Greg got tens of billions of stock for himself and Scam got dozens of OpenAI side deals with a piece of the action for himself, Y Combinator style. After this lawsuit, Scam will also be awarded tens of billions in stock… https://t.co/R27ZeG9nNR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2026

“The fundamental question is simply this: Do you want to set legal precedent in the United States that it is ok to loot a charity? If so, you undermine all charitable giving in the United States forever,” Musk wrote.

Musk reiterated that he had originally founded OpenAI in 2015 as a non-profit, stating, “I could have started OpenAI as a for-profit corporation. Instead, I started it… FOR THE PUBLIC GOOD. Then they stole the charity.”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO SAM Altman Head To Court In High-Stakes Showdown Over AI

The remarks came in response to a post by another X user that accused OpenAI's current leadership of sidelining Musk and pivoting away from its founding principles.

Earlier OpenAI, in a statement posted by its newsroom account on X, said, “We can't wait to make our case in court where both the truth and the law are on our side.”

We can't wait to make our case in court where both the truth and the law are on our side. This lawsuit has always been a baseless and jealous bid to derail a competitor. We'll also finally have the chance to question Mr. Musk under oath before a jury of Californians about this… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) April 27, 2026

It described Musk's lawsuit as “a baseless and jealous bid to derail a competitor,” adding that it would “finally have the chance to question Mr. Musk under oath before a jury of Californians.”

The escalating rhetoric underscores deepening tensions between Musk and the organisation he co-founded, with the dispute now set to play out in court amid broader debates over the governance and future of artificial intelligence.

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