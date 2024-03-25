Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Copper’s recent rally to an 11-month high triggered a jump in open interest on the London Metal Exchange. The number of outstanding contracts soared above 300,000 last week, the most in more than 2 1/2 years, signaling strong buyer appetite. The wiring metal has gained 8.5% over the past six weeks, as investors honed in on risks to supply at mines and smelters and a more positive global economic outlook that could bolster demand. Outstanding contracts also jumped to the highest in more than three years on the Comex while the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a record.