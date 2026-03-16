'America Has No Loyalty': Iran's Ali Larijani Issues Message To Muslim World As War Continues With US, Israel

Ali Larjani, the Security Chief of Iran, on Monday said that his country remains “steadfast” in its fight against the United States and Israel, and voiced disappointment over a lack of support from the Muslim majority countries.

He urged the Muslim countries to pick a side in the fight between Iran, America and Israel.

Larjani issued a statement today on X, in Persian, wherein he asserted (to the Muslim nations) that “America has no loyalty”.

He maintained that Iran did not have ambitions to seek “hegemony” over the region, while he called for Muslim unity. “You know full well that America has no loyalty, and that Israel is, in fact, your enemy,” he said.

While voicing his disappointment over what he termed the silence of the Muslim world vis-à-vis attacks on Iran, Larjani said that some (Muslim) countries have gone even further, “declaring Iran to be their adversary."

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“Some nations have gone even further, declaring Iran to be their adversary simply because it targeted American bases – as well as American and Israeli interests – situated within their own territories,” Larijani said.

In his statement, Larjani has said that his country cannot be “expected to stand idly with its hands tied” while the US bases located in the neighbouring countries are carrying out attacks on Iran.

“The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?” the Iranian official said.

Also Read: 'Iran Does Not Fear Empty Threats': Ali Larjani Threatens Trump To Be Careful Not To Get Eliminated

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, had alleged that some neighbouring states (which host US forces) are actively encouraging the slaughter of Iranian civilians.

“Stances should be promptly clarified,” Araghchi has said. His comments came after The New York Times reported that Trump has been in regular contact with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, who is backing the war. A Saudi source has denied the report, as per Al Arabiya.

Iran, meanwhile, has been targeting the (Muslim) Gulf countries since the beginning of the war. While Tehran has maintained it was only striking US assets in these countries, there have been strikes on residential areas, businesses, airports, desalination plants and other vital infrastructure.

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