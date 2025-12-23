Rare Snowfall Blankets Saudi Arabia's Desert For First Time in Decades — Check Pics

Business NewsWorldRare Snowfall Blankets Saudi Arabia's Desert For First Time in Decades — Check Pics
While Saudi Arabia is world-renowned for its scorching summer heat and vast golden dunes, regions such as Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and Hail have been transformed into a "winter wonderland" due to the snowfall.

23 Dec 2025, 04:17 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>At Jabal Al-Lawz, a peak rising over 2,500 meters, saw temperatures dropping to -4°C. (Photo: X/@JackStr42679640)</p></div>
At Jabal Al-Lawz, a peak rising over 2,500 meters, saw temperatures dropping to -4°C. (Photo: X/@JackStr42679640)
Parts of Saudi Arabia's northern desert have been blanketed in thick snow, since a past few days, which local reports are describing as a historic weather event.

While the Kingdom is world-renowned for its scorching summer heat and vast golden dunes, regions such as Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and Hail have been transformed into a "winter wonderland", with some areas seeing significant accumulations for the first time in three decades.

The phenomenon began in mid-December 2025 as a powerful cold air mass swept across the Arabian Peninsula. Images of camels trekking through snow-dusted dunes and residents skiing down desert slopes have gone viral, sparking both wonder and debate.

At Jabal Al-Lawz, a peak rising over 2,500 meters, saw temperatures dropping to -4°C.

Photos and videos circulating on the social media show residents in northwestern Saudi Arabia enjoying as snow fell across the region, which the locals claim as "historic".

A video captured locals in traditional thobes sledding on improvised plastic sheets down snowy slopes, evoking joy and cultural novelty amid the fleeting phenomenon. Watch video here:

Why Is It Snowing In The Desert?

The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology had issued warnings of cold weather conditions and a sharp dip in temperatures, predicting the possibility of snowfall in the highlands of Tabuk and Hail, reported Saudi Gazette.

According to meteorologists, the unusual weather pattern was caused by the low-pressure system moving across the region. However, Saudi astronomer Mohammed bin Reddah Al Thaqafi offered a different perspective to Gulf News, stating that snowfall in northern Saudi Arabia is a periodic occurrence during winter, influenced by shifting climatic and atmospheric conditions rather than a fixed astronomical cycle.

The region has been experiencing erratic weather recently, with Dubai being hit by heavy rains that inundated streets and forced offices to close.

