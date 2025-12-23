Rare Snowfall Blankets Saudi Arabia's Desert For First Time in Decades — Check Pics

Parts of Saudi Arabia's northern desert have been blanketed in thick snow, since a past few days, which local reports are describing as a historic weather event.

While the Kingdom is world-renowned for its scorching summer heat and vast golden dunes, regions such as Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and Hail have been transformed into a "winter wonderland", with some areas seeing significant accumulations for the first time in three decades.

The phenomenon began in mid-December 2025 as a powerful cold air mass swept across the Arabian Peninsula. Images of camels trekking through snow-dusted dunes and residents skiing down desert slopes have gone viral, sparking both wonder and debate.

At Jabal Al-Lawz, a peak rising over 2,500 meters, saw temperatures dropping to -4°C.