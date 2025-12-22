Climate Change? Why Saudi Arabia Is Seeing Rare Snowfall After 30 Years

In a rare occurrence, parts of Saudi Arabia, including the northern desert region, recently witnessed snowfall, leaving several residents excited.

According to Khaleej Times, people in northwestern Saudi Arabia were overjoyed after seeing the snowfall across the region, marking a rare sight in the desert landscape.

Last week, Jabal Al-Lawz in the Tabuk region saw heavy snowfall, accompanied by fog and strong winds, while the temperature came down significantly and reached as low as -4 degrees Celsius, according to a Saudi Gazette report.

Light to moderate rains were also witnessed in Bi'r bin Hirmas, Al-Uyaynah, Halat Ammar and Shigry regions.

A white blanket of snow covered vast desert areas, ranging from the Tuwaiq mountain range in the west to the regions near Riyadh, as per a Coastal Digest report.

On social media, residents and tourists shared multiple photographs and videos of the snow-blanketed regions of the Gulf nation.