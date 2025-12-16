Winter Holidays: Indian Travel Bookings To This Island Nation Jump Up To Five Times

Sri Lanka has emerged as the top winter destination for Indian travellers this season. Data from visa services provider Atlys shows that bookings for Sri Lanka have increased up to five times this season compared to last winter.

Indian travellers are drawn to Sri Lanka due to its beaches, affordability and short travel time. Other top destinations where Indians are travelling this winter season include South Africa and Oman. Bookings for these destinations are up 2.9 times and 2.6 times, respectively.

"This rise in new winter favourites highlights a broader evolution in how Indians are approaching travel in 2025: with greater curiosity, a desire for meaningful experiences, and the confidence to explore beyond the familiar," Atlys said in a press release on Tuesday.

Georgia, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan are also among the countries attracting significant interest from Indian travellers due to their cultural and historical heritage, the report added. Booking for Japan has grown 1.79 times, led by winter festivals and scenic landscapes.

"These destinations represent those that have grown the most this winter versus last winter on Atlys' platform," the company said.

According to the leading visa processing platform, traditional favourite destinations like the UK, the Schengen region, the UAE and the US continue to remain popular among Indian tourists.