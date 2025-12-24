Why 2025 Was Such A Good Year For Fashion And Media Gossip

Enter refreshing mid-tier gossip. The subjects must be notable enough for you to follow them, but they can’t directly change your life or the fate of nations. Most people outside their sphere of influence may not even know who they are. We’d been missing this category — and it’s made a real comeback this year.

Industry gossip is a perfect example. The guessing games around which designers would take over the major fashion houses made luxury fun to talk about again, even as the companies themselves have been facing major economic headwinds. In-the-know writers like Lauren Sherman at Puck and Substack’s Amy Odell enriched the narratives with insight and incremental scoops on dramas that at once seemed corporate and personal.

Take the saga of longtime Miu Miu creative head Dario Vitale, a once-beloved protégé of Miuccia Prada. Like all the best mid-tier gossip, this tale has several chapters. First, Vitale shocked the runway elite by decamping from Prada SpA in January to take over Versace when Donatella stepped down after nearly 28 years. Within days, rumors surfaced that Prada was making moves to acquire Versace. Vitale staged one well-received show in his new role. But in December, when Prada closed its acquisition, Vitale was immediately out. Now that’s tea.

In media it’s been the same. There were the drawing-room debates over who would take over Vogue and Vanity Fair. Puck News acquired Air Mail — meaning that Puck entrepreneur Jon Kelly now controls a media property founded by former VF editor Graydon Carter, a man whose briefcase he once toted as an assistant.

David Ellison brought in the lightning rod Bari Weiss to remake CBS News in her own image, and CNN may be her next target. Vanity Fair hired former New York political scribe Olivia Nuzzi and scored the first excerpt to her memoir, American Canto, only to let her go after her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, accused her of journalistic misconduct in post after Substack post. It was a classic scandal, and Nuzzi’s lawyers said they wouldn’t dignify the accusations with a response. (Nuzzi hosted a six-episode Bloomberg Originals series in 2024.)

A certain kind of gossip, the sort that filled blog posts on Gawker and the pink pages of the New York Observer in the early 2000s, returned with a vengeance.

Until the early aughts, New York City felt like the center of a gossip galaxy. It was a pulsating orb full of characters who sparked friction, pulled one another into their gravitational axes and occasionally imploded. Media was at the nucleus, but everything was within its sights: real estate, finance, fashion, sports, politics, restaurants, entertainment.

Even silly flukes had their moment in the sun, like when an intern at the law firm Skadden accidentally emailed 20 partners about how he was “busy doing jack sh**” all day. The elevators at Condé Nast and Goldman Sachs got their own personas. It was all chronicled in a sprawling soap opera by outlets like New York Post’s Page Six, New York, Spy and the New York Observer and, later, websites like Gawker, Dealbreaker, Fashionista, Gothamist and so on.

If you were a person of influence in this era, you knew you were at risk of being the subject of gossip. And for the most part, everyone took this as the cost of doing business.

“In the golden age of New York gossip, which wasn’t that long ago, there was a sense that if you were a public figure in New York, you kind of took your licks, especially from the tabloids,” says Ben Widdicombe, a former columnist at the New York Daily News. “It was a badge of pride that Page Six might take shots at you.”

Restaurant owners, reality stars, high-powered publicists, business moguls — they all worked with the gossip columns to plant items about themselves, their clients, their friends and their enemies. In the early 2000s I worked at Rush & Molloy, the Daily News’ answer to Page Six, during the time when Trump would race to pick up the phone himself when you called. The singer Courtney Love would ring us just to chat — for an hour at a time. Nightlife ringleader Amy Sacco let me have my 25th birthday party at Bungalow 8.

At a perfume launch at Henri Bendel in 2004, as a fledgling reporter, I was told to approach Kathy Hilton and ask what she thought about her daughter Paris’ just-released sex tape. Reluctantly, I did. I don’t remember what Kathy said, and I can’t find it on the internet, thankfully. All I remember is that she didn’t walk away from me. In fact, we had a whole chat about it.

Why did all of this end? In his brilliant memoir, Gatecrasher, Widdicombe explains it well: The reporting got too cruel, and eyes went elsewhere.

Over the last decade and a half, online media weakened the tabloid newspapers and many local publications that peddled in mid-tier gossip. Social media offered a more direct connection between celebrities and fans, cutting out the middlemen of supermarket weeklies and glossy monthly magazines. Major surviving publications like the New York Times, which used to run a juicy media column and even a gossip-adjacent page called Boldface Names, began to shy away from dish.

The rich and powerful also grew thinner skins. The snarkiest of all the online gossip sites, Gawker, which at its height boasted 70 million page views a month, could be ruthless in its judgment — and for a while, it offered a tool where readers could update a map in real time when they spotted a celebrity on the streets of New York, literally called Gawker Stalker. For prominent people, this felt too invasive, even dangerous.

Gawker published articles that were “very painful and paralyzing for people who were targeted,” billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel told the Times in 2016, just after he helped Hulk Hogan sue the site out of existence over a leaked sex tape.

“The Thiel chilling effect was a proof of concept for other billionaires that they can fight back and win,” says Jessica Coen, who was the editor of Gawker and later at sister site Jezebel. “Now it’s common practice, right up to the White House.”