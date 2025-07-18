Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Fake Statement Goes Viral After The Recent Coldplay Concert Controversy?

A purported letter is circulating online claiming to be shared by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron after his alleged affair with a colleague was exposed during a Coldplay concert.

In the letter, Byron appears to be acknowledging his mistake after being seen cosying up with his colleague Kristin Cabot at a recent Coldplay concert.

The couple drew attention when the 'kiss cam' at the Boston concert highlighted them in the crowd. Both appeared visibly uncomfortable and quickly turned away. This prompted the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, to jokingly suggest they were either shy or hiding a relationship.

The 15-second video has since gone viral on social media, fuelling speculation about Byron and Cabot’s relationship. Cabot serves as the Head of HR at Astronomer.