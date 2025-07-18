Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Fake Statement Goes Viral After The Recent Coldplay Concert Controversy?
Byron is in the spotlight after a viral incident at a Coldplay concert sparked rumours of an affair with his colleague, Kristin Cabot, the company’s Head of HR.
A purported letter is circulating online claiming to be shared by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron after his alleged affair with a colleague was exposed during a Coldplay concert.
In the letter, Byron appears to be acknowledging his mistake after being seen cosying up with his colleague Kristin Cabot at a recent Coldplay concert.
The couple drew attention when the 'kiss cam' at the Boston concert highlighted them in the crowd. Both appeared visibly uncomfortable and quickly turned away. This prompted the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, to jokingly suggest they were either shy or hiding a relationship.
The 15-second video has since gone viral on social media, fuelling speculation about Byron and Cabot’s relationship. Cabot serves as the Head of HR at Astronomer.
Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025
In the viral letter, Byron appears to be saying, "This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability and to figure out the next steps."
Here’s The Full Text Of The Letter
"I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused. What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.
This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.
I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle. As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."
However, the letter appears to be fabricated, as no such statement has been issued through Andy Byron’s social media accounts. Moreover, Byron has since deactivated his social handles, including LinkedIn.
CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron releases apology letter after getting caught at Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/EFDU25lhV3— Greedy (@animalhood25) July 17, 2025
Who Is Andy Byron?
Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a Cincinnati-based tech company. He has led the company for over two years and has previously worked with companies like Fuze, Cybereason, Lacework and BMC Software.
Byron’s wife, Megan, lives in New York with their two children. She works at the Bancroft School in Worcester, Massachusetts. Meghan is an educator overseeing a program that supports students with language-based learning differences.
Amid the ongoing controversy, Megan appears to have dropped the "Byron" surname from her name on social media. She later deactivated her Facebook account as the incident gained traction.