Who Was Venkatesh Doppalapudi? Indian National From Andhra Swept Away In Kansas Floods

Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian national, died after his car was swept away by flash floodwaters during severe storms in the US state of Kansas. Venkatesh Doppalapudi was travelling back from Houston when the incident occurred.

According to officials, Doppalapudi was driving north towards Omaha when his vehicle encountered flash flooding caused by storms that dumped more than six inches of rain across south-central Kansas. The incident took place near a bridge on South Oliver Road in Sumner County, close to Wellington, where eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle swept into floodwaters with a person trapped inside, reported Hindustan Times.

Emergency personnel from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office and the Wellington Fire Department responded immediately. However, powerful flood currents initially prevented rescue teams from reaching the submerged vehicle safely, delaying rescue efforts.

Authorities later launched a multi-agency search operation involving the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit, police drones and local emergency responders. Following an extensive search, Doppalapudi's body was recovered on Sunday, approximately 1.3 miles downstream from where the vehicle had entered the floodwaters.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences over Doppalapudi's death. In a post on X, it said, "The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas. The Consulate extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

"The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance. May the departed soul rest in peace," it added.

Venkatesh Doppalapudi, a 33-year-old Indian IT professional, was an H-1B visa holder residing in Omaha, Nebraska. Originally from Devarapalli village in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh moved to the United States, as per the local media.

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