Gujarat Faces Worst June Rain Deficit In India, Records 82% Shortfall Amid Delayed Monsoon

Gujarat recorded the highest rainfall deficit among Indian states in June 2026, receiving 82% less rainfall than its monthly average, according to rainfall data. The state received only 20.5 mm of rain against the normal 110.8 mm expected by June 30, highlighting a severe shortfall during the crucial early phase of the monsoon.

The rainfall deficit surpassed other severely affected states, including Meghalaya, which recorded a 74% deficit, Manipur with 71%, and Chhattisgarh with 65%. The weak monsoon activity affected almost the entire state, with several districts witnessing major shortages. Eight districts recorded rainfall deficits of more than 90%, while Devbhumi Dwarka reported no rainfall during the period, resulting in a 100% deficit, reported The Times of India.

Ahmedabad district also faced a significant shortfall, recording a 77% deficit with 22.8 mm rainfall against the normal 98.2 mm. Ahmedabad city received only around 11 mm of rainfall, a fraction of its annual average.

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The delayed monsoon created concerns for agriculture, as farmers struggled to begin sowing operations due to inadequate soil moisture. The prolonged dry spell also intensified heat conditions across the state. Ahmedabad experienced one of its hottest June periods in recent years, with temperatures crossing 40°C on 27 out of 30 days.

The monsoon's progress remained slow, with the northern limit of the system reaching only Surat by June 30, despite the usual pattern of the monsoon covering the entire state by the end of June.

However, weather conditions began improving towards the end of the month. On June 30, rainfall was recorded in 64 talukas, with Navsari in South Gujarat receiving a heavy spell of 94 mm. Parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra also witnessed showers, bringing relief to farmers and improving monsoon activity, as per TOI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast further improvement, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across several parts of Gujarat. Favourable conditions were expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in South and East Gujarat, including Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Bharuch.

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