Who Was Robert Thurman? PM Modi Mourns Passing Of Eminent Buddhist Scholar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned American Buddhist scholar Professor Robert AF Thurman, describing him as an eminent teacher, a lifelong friend of India and a global ambassador of Buddhist thought.

Following the passing of Thurman, PM Modi paid tribute on X, honoring his lifelong contributions to promoting Buddhism and fostering global cultural understanding. Recalling their meeting in New York City a few years ago, the Prime Minister noted that he fondly remembered their conversation and extended his deepest condolences to Thurman's family, friends, and admirers worldwide.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Robert AF Thurman, an eminent scholar of Buddhism, a distinguished teacher and a lifelong friend of India. Through his works, he popularised Buddhist thought globally and also built enduring bridges of understanding between cultures,” Modi wrote.

Who Was Robert Thurman?

Professor Thurman passed away at the age of 84 in Woodstock, New York, according to Tibet House US. A Padma Shri awardee and one of the world's foremost scholars of Tibetan Buddhism, he was widely recognised for his efforts to preserve Tibetan culture and promote Buddhist philosophy internationally.

A close friend of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Thurman made history as the first Westerner to be ordained as a Tibetan Buddhist monk by the Tibetan spiritual leader. Over several decades, he played a pivotal role in introducing Tibetan Buddhist teachings to Western audiences through his academic work, translations and public advocacy, as per the Lion's Roar.

Thurman served for more than 30 years as the Jey Tsong Khapa Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University before retiring in 2020. He also led Tibet House US and the American Institute of Buddhist Studies, while remaining actively involved in Buddhist education and cultural preservation initiatives until his death.

Among his notable works were Why the Dalai Lama Matters, Wisdom Is Bliss and an acclaimed translation of the Tibetan Book of the Dead. The father of Hollywood actress Uma Thurman, he was widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in modern Buddhist scholarship and interfaith dialogue.

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