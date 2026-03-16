White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed With Early-Stage Breast Cancer: Donald Trump

Susie Wiles, the chief of staff at the White House, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, according to a statement posted by US President Donald Trump on the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said Wiles has decided to begin treatment immediately and will continue to work during the process.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, immediately, as opposed to waiting,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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He added that Wiles has “a fantastic medical team” and that her prognosis is “excellent.”

According to Trump, Wiles plans to remain actively involved in her duties at the White House during treatment.

“During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy,” he said.

Trump praised Wiles' resilience and commitment to her role, describing her as “one of my closest and most important advisors” who is “tough and deeply committed to serving the American people.”

“Her strength and her commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” Trump wrote.

Trump also said he and former First Lady Melania Trump stand with Wiles as she undergoes treatment.

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“Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our country,” he said.

Wiles, a longtime Republican strategist, currently serves as the White House chief of staff and is regarded as one of Trump's most trusted political advisers.

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