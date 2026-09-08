'We Sincerely Apologise': BAPS Responds To Eiffel Tower Row, Denies Preventing Access

Hindu organisation Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), while responding to the Eiffel Tower row, on Tuesday stated that their tour was pre-coordinated with the monument team during opening hours, adding that no person was denied access and offering sincere apologies to anyone hurt or inconvenienced. This comes as Eiffel Tower was shut on Monday following a staff walkout over allegations that female workers were sidelined during a visit by a delegation from BAPS.

The statement released by BAPS reads, "We understand the concerns raised and take them very seriously. Given the size of our delegation, the visit was organised in coordination with the Eiffel Tower team at the beginning of normal opening hours to minimise any inconvenience to other visitors."

It further added, "To our knowledge, at no point was anyone denied access to the Eiffel Tower. Nevertheless, we sincerely apologise to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation. We are deeply committed to the universal values ​​of mutual respect and service to others."

Outraged by the treatment of female colleagues, Eiffel Tower staff walked out on strike. "During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there," staff union representative Diane Davoine told Reuters.

Paris mayor initiates probe

In response to the outcry, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire confirmed an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the visit.

He posted on X, "I am taking note of the anger expressed by the employees of the Eiffel Tower, and I want to tell them that their discontent is legitimate."

Talking about the sidelining of female staff, he added, "Equality between women and men will never stop at the foot of our historical monuments, nor anywhere in this city. It must be applied everywhere, for everyone."

Joining the political backlash, former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal firmly stated that no belief or culture can be allowed to restrict women's presence in public life.

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