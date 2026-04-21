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Violent Clash At German Gurdwara Leaves 11 Injured; Armed Police Unit Deployed — Watch Video

In response to the escalating situation, nearly 100 officers were dispatched to the scene, including a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Düsseldorf and a helicopter for aerial surveillance, following reports that shots had been fired.

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Violent Clash At German Gurdwara Leaves 11 Injured; Armed Police Unit Deployed — Watch Video
Image: Harpreet Official/ X

A shocking brawl erupted inside a Sikh place of worship in western Germany on Sunday, turning a house of prayer into a scene of chaos as turbans flew, kirpans were drawn, and pepper spray filled the air.

The violent clash, involving more than 40 people armed with pepper spray, knives, kirpans, and reportedly a firearm, broke out at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in the Duisburg locality of Moers, a city in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to reports.

Videos circulating on social media showed harrowing scenes from inside the gurdwara. On such clip captured a chaotic scramble inside the prayer hall, with figures grappling on the ground near the altar as onlookers fled in all directions. 

Another clip, barely 21 seconds long, showed the immediate aftermath of the brawl — people in traditional attire rushing through corridors in visible distress. 

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As per reports at least 11 persons were injured, most suffering head injuries, though some reports also suggest only a few sustained confirmed minor wounds. Emergency services reached the spot quickly and paramedics treated the injured on site.

In response to the escalating situation, nearly 100 officers were dispatched to the scene, including a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Düsseldorf and a helicopter for aerial surveillance, following reports that shots had been fired. 

Cartridge cases were recovered, though investigators believe a blank-firing weapon may have been used, reports said. 

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A 56-year-old eyewitness described the outbreak to German newspaper Bild, "The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it's about influence and who has the say here in the temple."

It is alleged that a previous group attempted to forcibly regain control of the gurdwara after losing internal elections, with the dispute partly centred on the golak — the community donation box. One suspect has been, reportedly, detained. Police investigations are ongoing.

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