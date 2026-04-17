US To Get All 'Nuclear Dust' From Iran Without Any Money Exchange, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said the US would retain all of Iran's enriched uranium, which he referred to as “nuclear dust”, while also signalling that Washington would separately manage the situation involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Posting on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote: “The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.”

He added that the arrangement was “in no way subject to Lebanon,” but said the US would “separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.”

Trump also claimed that Israel would no longer carry out strikes in Lebanon.

ALSO READ: 'Enough Is Enough': Trump Says Ally Israel Prohibited From Bombing Lebanon Any Longer

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! (sic),” he wrote.

The comments came shortly after Trump welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened for commercial shipping.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU! (sic),” Trump wrote in an earlier post on Truth Social.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Open, But US Naval Blockade To Remain In Full Force: Trump After Iran's Announcement

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open and ready for business”, although he indicated that the US naval blockade targeting Iran would remain in place until a broader agreement is reached.

“The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," Trump said, adding that the process should go very quickly because most of the points are already negotiated.

Earlier Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is completely open till the ceasefire lasts.

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