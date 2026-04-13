US Seeks 20-Year Freeze On Iran Uranium Enrichment; Talks Stalled Over Key Nuclear Demands: Report

The United States has proposed a 20-year moratorium on Iran's uranium enrichment programme during high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, Axios reported citing a US official and a source familiar with the talks. Iran, however, has pushed back, suggesting a significantly shorter, single digit timeframe, highlighting a major sticking point in efforts to revive a nuclear understanding.

The disagreement over uranium enrichment, particularly whether Tehran would halt enrichment entirely and relinquish its existing stockpile, emerged as the central obstacle preventing a breakthrough, the report claimed.

The outcome of these negotiations could determine whether a fragile ceasefire holds beyond April 21, with mediators scrambling to narrow differences and avoid renewed escalation.

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Multiple media reports said that the officials from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are actively working to bridge the divide. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has announced a blockade on Iran, aiming to increase US leverage in the ongoing talks.

“There is continued engagement between the U.S. and Iran and forward motion on trying to get to an agreement,” a US official was quoted as saying.

Axios reported that the US proposal reportedly included a minimum 20-year freeze on enrichment alongside additional restrictions. Washington also called for Iran to remove all highly enriched uranium from its territory. Iran, in response, indicated openness to a monitored process of down-blending its enriched uranium rather than exporting it, according to sources.

Despite the gaps, Iranian negotiators believed an initial agreement was within reach by Sunday morning. However, they were caught off guard by Vice President JD Vance's press conference, which signalled no imminent deal and blamed Tehran, while announcing the US delegation's departure from Islamabad.

“The Iranians were pissed off about that press conference,” a source according to Axios said.

Also Read: 'Door Not Closed Yet': Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey Push For Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks, Says Report

Iranian lawmaker Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian, part of the negotiating team, confirmed that US demands on enrichment and uranium stockpiles derailed progress.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Vance told him the key issue was ensuring no enrichment in the coming years, and that could be in decades.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports said that the mediators continue diplomatic efforts, with Egypt's foreign minister expected in Washington for further consultations. Turkish officials have also signalled cautious optimism, noting both sides appear committed to sustaining a ceasefire while seeking common ground.

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