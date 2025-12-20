US Launches Retaliatory Strikes In Syria After Trump Threat

The US Central Command said that fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery targeted ISIS infrastructure and weapon sites.

“All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A.,” Trump wrote in a social media post, adding that the Syrian government is “fully in support” of the US operation.

Trump had earlier promised to do “big damage” to the militants behind the deadly attack on American forces in Syria that he blamed on the Islamic State group.

US Central Command released unusually detailed imagery of the weapons systems used in the attacks that indicated coordinated strikes by the US Air Force and Army.

The images depicted Boeing Co.. F-15E Strike Eagle jets dropping GBU-31 GPS-guided munitions, Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters that can fire Hellfire laser-guided weapons and Lockheed Martin Corp. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rockey Systems, like those used in Ukraine, that fire an array of GPS-guided rockets.

The Jordanian Armed Forces also supported the operation with fighter aircraft.