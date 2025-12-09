Thailand-Cambodia Conflict: Trump 'Peace Deals In Pieces', Says Strategic Affairs Analyst Sushant Sareen

At least 10 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced ever since conflict erupted again between Thailand and Cambodia some 48 hours ago.

As per media reports, the clash which had paused back in July after US President "brokered" a peace deal, restarted after Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military sites.

The Thai military has accused Cambodian forces of opening fire at multiple border locations using small arms, machine guns, mortars and artillery. Essentially claiming that the strikes were executed after Cambodian provocations.

"All missions were planned and executed in accordance with security protocols and relevant international laws, with the highest priority placed on preventing harm to civilians," Bloomberg News quoted the Royal Thai Air Force as saying on Monday.

Cambodia's defense ministry said that the Thai defense forces have targeted and launched attacks on its forces at multiple locations in Preah Vihear province, after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a meeting of security agencies to review the security situation at the border, sources told Bloomberg.

Towards the end of July, the two nations had brokered a peace agreement following clashes on a disputed area.

Preah Vihear, (known as Khao Phra Viharn in Thailand), an 11th-century Hindu temple, has reportedly been the root of conflict between the two countries.

Both Bangkok and Phnom Penh claim historical ownership of the temple. The International Court of Justice awarded the temple to Cambodia in 1962. However, Thailand has continued to lay claim to the surrounding land.