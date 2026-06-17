US, Iran May Prepone Peace Deal Signing To As Early As Today: Report

The US and Iran may sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for peace deal to end the war as early as today, via remote and electronic means according to a news report from Axios on Wednesday. The report cited a diplomat from one of the countries, and a second source familiar with the matter that stated the MoU might be signed remotely today, in lieu of the original plan to sign it in-person on Friday.

Another aspect of the preponement may be both countries' willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. If the deal is signed earlier, the Strait may end up opening on Wednesday instead of Friday.

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If signed electronically, the elements of the peace pact connected to the Strait of Hormuz would take effect, leading to the US government likely disclosing its contents to the general public.

The Republican Trump administration has been facing pressure from the conservative pro-Israel faction of its party to disclose the contents of the deal owing to their skepticism regarding the likely concessions given to Iran as a part of the deal, as per Axios. The publication quoted a source who stated that Iran expressed the demand for the the deal's not be published until a formal signing, denying that the US government is responding to political pressure.

A senior administration official had informed the press that the deal was inked via electronic means on Sunday by President Trump, Vance and Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf .

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A diplomatic source denied the claim to Axios and stated that such a signing did not take place. The source close to the matter confirmed the signing and stated that there would be a "second signing."

The meeting between U.S. and Iranian delegations led by Vice President Vance and Ghalibaf is set to occur as planned irrespective of the possible preponement, the report said. The meeting is anticipated to have the parties enaging in negotions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

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