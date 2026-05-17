'Unacceptable': India Slams Attacks On Ships In Strait Of Hormuz At United Nations

India has flagged rising concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz at the United Nations, warning that repeated attacks on commercial vessels could disrupt global energy and supply chains. Speaking at a special session of the UN Economic and Social Council focused on safeguarding energy flows, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, said targeting civilian shipping and crews was “unacceptable” and stressed the need to uphold international law governing freedom of navigation.

The remarks come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have already begun to strain critical trade routes. Harish highlighted that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital corridor that handles nearly a fifth of global oil and gas shipments — carries significant risks for energy security and global economic stability.

He outlined India's approach to managing the fallout from the crisis, calling for a combination of immediate interventions and longer-term structural measures, supported by international cooperation.

The concern follows a recent attack on an India-flagged commercial vessel near the coast of Oman on May 13. The ship, which was sailing from Somalia, came under assault amid heightened instability in the region. All 14 crew members were safely rescued by Omani authorities, though the identity of the attackers has not been confirmed.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable and expressing alarm over a pattern of attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region. Officials indicated that at least two other India-linked ships have faced similar incidents since hostilities in the Middle East escalated earlier this year.

The developments have sharpened concerns in New Delhi over the safety of maritime routes critical to the country's energy imports. With a large share of India's crude supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any sustained disruption could have broader implications for domestic fuel prices and inflation.

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