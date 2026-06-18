Ukraine Hits Moscow Oil Refinery, Disrupts Flights; Zelenskyy Claims 'Justified Response'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv's forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery for the second time this week, describing the attack as a "fully justified response" to Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian long-range strikes also targeted facilities in Russia's Rostov region and territories occupied by Russian forces. He credited the operation to coordinated efforts by Ukraine's defence and security agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Defence Intelligence and a missile brigade.

"Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

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"This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors' work against facilities that sustain Russia's war machine," he added.

The comments came after Russia reported one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow in nearly two years. According to Russian state news agency TASS, air defence systems intercepted at least 194 drones headed towards the Russian capital overnight, while the Russian Defence Ministry said a total of 555 drones were downed across the country, including over the Sea of Azov.

The attack reportedly damaged the Moscow Oil Refinery, sparked fires and disrupted flight operations in and around the Russian capital.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's recent mid-range and long-range strikes had been noted by its international partners for their "precision and effectiveness", adding that Moscow should now take "the necessary steps in diplomacy" to end the war.

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"In recent days, all of our partners have noted the precision and effectiveness of our mid-range strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

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