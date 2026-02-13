Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

UK Ban on Palestine Action Group Was Unlawful: High Court Rules

Supporters and human rights activists had criticised the ban for its overreach, saying it had a chilling impact on legitimate protests.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UK Ban on Palestine Action Group Was Unlawful: High Court Rules
PM Keir Starmer has been torn between defending Israel, a longstanding ally, while also speaking out for Palestinians.
Photo by Dovydas ilinskas on Unsplash

A British government ban on Palestine Action under anti-terror laws was unlawful, London judges ruled, throwing hundreds of prosecutions against supporters of the group into doubt.

The High Court moved to quash the UK ban on Friday, but declared that Palestine Action would remain proscribed as a terrorist organization “until further order of the court.” 

The government banned Palestine Action in July last year in a contentious move after the group said it had damaged two military aircraft. Supporters and human rights activists criticized the move for its overreach, saying it had a chilling impact on legitimate protests. After the ban was imposed more than 2,000 people were arrested.

The terrorist designation, which placed Palestine Action in the same categorization as groups like like al-Qaeda, highlights growing tensions in the UK over the conflict in Gaza, which has been particularly problematic for the Labour government. 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been torn between defending Israel, a longstanding ally, while also speaking out for Palestinians.

“Taken in the round, these comprise a very significant interference with the right to free speech,” the judges said in their ruling.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tarique Rehman? BNP Leader Set To Become Next Bangladesh PM As Party Claims Victory

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Torrent Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 26%, Revenue Rises To Rs 3,300 Crore; Dividend Of Rs 29 Declared

Torrent Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 26%, Revenue Rises To Rs 3,300 Crore; Dividend Of Rs 29 Declared

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search