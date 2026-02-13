UK Ban on Palestine Action Group Was Unlawful: High Court Rules

A British government ban on Palestine Action under anti-terror laws was unlawful, London judges ruled, throwing hundreds of prosecutions against supporters of the group into doubt.

The High Court moved to quash the UK ban on Friday, but declared that Palestine Action would remain proscribed as a terrorist organization “until further order of the court.”

The government banned Palestine Action in July last year in a contentious move after the group said it had damaged two military aircraft. Supporters and human rights activists criticized the move for its overreach, saying it had a chilling impact on legitimate protests. After the ban was imposed more than 2,000 people were arrested.

The terrorist designation, which placed Palestine Action in the same categorization as groups like like al-Qaeda, highlights growing tensions in the UK over the conflict in Gaza, which has been particularly problematic for the Labour government.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been torn between defending Israel, a longstanding ally, while also speaking out for Palestinians.

“Taken in the round, these comprise a very significant interference with the right to free speech,” the judges said in their ruling.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tarique Rehman? BNP Leader Set To Become Next Bangladesh PM As Party Claims Victory

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.