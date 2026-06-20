Trump Unveils New Air Force One With Starlink, Says Elon Musk 'Will Be Very Happy'

US President Donald Trump on Friday introduced a newly upgraded Boeing 747 that is expected to serve as a future Air Force One.

During an event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump highlighted the aircraft's advanced technology, including the addition of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite communications technology.

The aircraft was gifted by Qatar and is reportedly worth around $400 million. Because of its luxury interiors and extensive upgrades, it has often been referred to as a "flying palace."

Trump Praises Starlink

Speaking to US Air Force personnel, Trump said the aircraft had been transformed with some of the most advanced communication systems available.

"This plane is the first successful example of a real transformation of something that was built at the highest level and now had to be changed a little bit," Trump said.

He also praised the technology installed on the aircraft, saying, "We have communication equipment up there that nobody's ever seen before. It's the highest level, including Starlink."

Trump added that the aircraft has multiple backup communication systems to ensure constant connectivity while travelling. "We have four or five different sets of double and triple communications," he said.

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While discussing the Starlink system, Trump also mentioned Elon Musk, saying, "My friend Elon is going to be very happy."

What Starlink Adds To The Aircraft?

Starlink is a satellite internet service operated by Musk's company SpaceX. The system is expected to provide reliable internet access, support video calls and allow fast data transfers while the aircraft is in the air.

The upgraded Boeing 747 is being prepared as a replacement for the current Air Force One fleet and is expected to improve communication capabilities for future presidential travel.

Trump's remarks come despite his often complicated public relationship with Musk. However, during the event, the president praised the technology and acknowledged SpaceX's contribution to the aircraft.

The event offered one of the first detailed looks at the modified aircraft, with Trump presenting it as a major upgrade designed to keep the US president connected and secure while travelling anywhere in the world.

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