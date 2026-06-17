Trump Declares Himself 'The Boss' At G7 Summit, Sparks Laughter Among Leaders — Check Viral Video

US President Donald Trump sparked amusement among fellow leaders at the 52nd G7 Summit in France after jokingly declaring, "I am the boss," moments after entering a high-level meeting, according to a video clip shared by Clash Reports on X.

The incident took place during a morning session in Évian-les-Bains, where French President Emmanuel Macron had already begun proceedings and informed attendees that Trump would be joining shortly.

As Trump entered the room, he briefly paused near the head of the conference table and quipped, "I am the boss," before taking his seat alongside Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump also gave Starmer a friendly pat on the back as he sat down.

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The unscripted remark triggered laughter across the room, including from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other officials present at the gathering. Footage of the exchange quickly went viral on social media, generating a wave of reactions ranging from amusement to criticism.

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While many users viewed the comment as a joke, others described it as awkward or inappropriate, reflecting the mixed response the clip received online.

The annual G7 Summit is being held from June 15 to June 17 in the French spa town of Évian-les-Bains in Haute-Savoie. The grouping comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

As host nation, France has also invited several outreach partner countries, including India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

This year's summit marks India's 13th participation as a partner country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering.

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France has positioned the summit around strengthening coordination among major economies, with discussions focused on macroeconomic governance, international financial architecture, global health, energy security, geopolitical challenges in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the future regulation of artificial intelligence.

Despite the packed agenda, it was Trump's brief remark on arrival that emerged as one of the summit's most talked-about moments online.

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