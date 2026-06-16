Trump Confirms Deal With Iran Already Signed, Hormuz Partially Opened; To Release MoU Text Soon

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that a preliminary agreement to end the war with Iran has been signed, announcing that the Strait of Hormuz was already partially reopened and would be fully operational by Friday, when the deal is formally inked in Geneva.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Evian, France, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said, "The deal is all signed and the Strait of Hormuz is already partially opened. Ships are starting to go out now and on Friday it will be completely opened. Get along very well with Iran, it's a different set of people."

Trump added that Iran had fully accepted the core demand on nuclear weapons.

"Main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, they fully agreed to that. We have done a great job and hopefully it's going to be a good relationship and we are going to get along, and if we don't, we go back to where we started but I don't think that's going to be necessary," he said.

The president also separately said the full text of the agreement would be made public soon after Friday's ceremony. "It's a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So probably pretty soon," he said.

US officials suggested more details could emerge by Wednesday, BBC reported.

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Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance, speaking to CNN, described the memorandum of understanding as "about a page and a half" and a general document, with many specifics to be worked out during a subsequent technical negotiation phase.

He said paragraph one commits Iran to "regional peace and stability," including stopping the funding of terrorist organisations, and a "verifiable commitment to not building a nuclear weapon."

The MoU was reportedly signed electronically by Trump, Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The deal extends an existing ceasefire by 60 days, during which both sides will negotiate a final agreement.

Technical talks on Iran's nuclear programme are expected to begin this week, with sanctions relief contingent on Iran meeting its commitments, he said.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Oil-Loaded Ships Moving Out Of Hormuz, 'Southern Highway Of Strait Totally Safe'

The agreement was announced on Sunday by Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, whose country has been mediating.

Despite criticism from Israeli leaders, he claimed that both parties had announced "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," where Israel and the Iran-backed organisation Hezbollah had been engaged in combat.

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