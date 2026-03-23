'Trump Backed Down': Iran Media Denies Direct Talks After US Holds Off Energy Strikes

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that he is deferring "any and all" strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure on productive resolution talks, Iranian media reports denied any 'direct' or 'intermediary' communication with him.

"Trump, fearing Iran's response, backed down from his 48-hour ultimatum," Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said in a post on X.

🚨 #BREAKING

Trump, fearing Iran's response, backed down from his 48-hour ultimatum:

'I told the Department of Defense not to carry out any attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure for the time being' https://t.co/XIGrdtIPKE — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) March 23, 2026

Ebrahim Rezaei, Spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission reiterated the claims and said, "Trump and America have backed down again. The field is still charging forward. Another defeat for the devil," in a post on X.

Iran's Fars news agency also denied claims of dialogue stating that Trump retreated due to Iranian threats.

Tasnim news media from Tehran alleged Trump of making these announcements just to trim crude oil prices, once again iterating that no talks for resolutions were held.

The news agency added that Iran will "continue to defend itself".

Notably, the Iranian Foreign Ministry was reported as saying that Trump's claims are just a way for him to "buy time" as regional de-escalation efforts continue.

Iran Military News cited a senior Foreign Ministry official as saying that, "There are no negotiations underway with the United States."

Further, the official rejected Trump's claim about ongoing talks, and said that Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept any negotiations until "its objectives in the war are achieved."

"Trump's remarks are a retreat from his earlier threats, but Iran's position has not changed. As for the Strait of Hormuz, we reaffirm that this passage will remain closed to aggressors," the official added.

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Says Trump 'Backed Down', Denies Direct Or Intermediary Contact With Him

Trump's Claims

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States and Iran held productive conversations over hostilities in the Middle East, and announced a postponement of strikes on Iranian power plants for five days.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

The remark comes as deadline neared after he threatened to 'obliterate' Tehran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48-hours.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

Stating that based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, Trump further added, "I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period."

However, Trump noted that the suspension of strikes will be subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.