Trump Administration Approves New Arms Sales To Israel Worth $6.67 Billion

The Apache helicopters are the biggest part of the total package, coming to $3.8 billion, according to the department.

Read Time: 1 min
The State Department announced the package of four separate sales late Friday amid rising tensions in the Middle East over the possibility of US military strikes in Iran.
(Photo: PTI)

The Trump administration has approved a massive new series of arms sales to Israel totalling $6.67 billion, including 30 Apache attack helicopters and related equipment and weapons as well as 3,250 light tactical vehicles.

The next largest portion are the light tactical vehicles, which will be used to move personnel and logistics “to extend lines of communication” for the Israel Defense Forces and will cost $1.98 billion, it said.

