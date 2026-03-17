US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran's Bully Days Are Over, Says Trump; Warns On Nukes And Market Crash

Tuesday marked the 18th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

US President Donald Trump said hostile rhetoric directed at the United States should be taken seriously, asserting that Iran would have used nuclear weapons if it already possessed them. He described Iran as significantly weakened, saying the country was no longer a bully after sustaining major setbacks.

According to Trump, US and allied actions have destroyed most of Iran's missile and drone capabilities and eliminated multiple layers of its leadership. He also referenced Iran's historical leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that its strategic importance would be diminished if energy-dependent countries, many of which rely on the strait for the majority of their oil and gas supplies, were affected.

Trump further warned that allowing Iran to obtain nuclear weapons would pose an immediate and catastrophic threat, claiming that a large portion of the world could face destruction if such weapons were used.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)