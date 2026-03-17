BYD India Opens Up Bookings For First Anniversary Edition Of 'SEALION 7' Sports Utility Vehicle

BYD India has opened up booking for the 'First Anniversary Edition' of SEALION 7, its premium sports utility automobile, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday.

The India-based subsidiary of the electric vehicle company BYD, has launched the aforementioned car in two variants: SEALION 7 Premium (82.56 kWh), priced at Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and SEALION 7 Performance at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers can make their booking for the BYD SEALION 7 First Anniversary edition by paying Rs 70,000 across BYD India dealerships, the firm said in its statement.

Commenting on the occasion, BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business, Rajeev Chauhan said, "The BYD SEALION 7 represents the next generation of performance electric SUVs combining advanced technology, distinctive design and practicality."

The First Anniversary Edition celebrates this journey while bringing additional value to customers, he said.

"With exclusive benefits for the first 1,100 customers and enhanced ownership advantages such as the 8-year Low Voltage Battery warranty, we aim to make premium electric mobility even more compelling for Indian consumers," he said.

The current range of BYD portfolio includes BYD SEALION 7, BYD ATTO 3e SUV, BYD eMAX 7 eMPV, and BYD SEAL, the statement added.

BYD is also expanding its partnership with Nvidia to acquire infrastructure for self-driving vehicles, called the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. The platform is expected to provide AI computers, processing chips, sensors, cameras and a tailored operating system to develop vehicles capable of taking care of all the elements of driving without the need for a human to interfere.

(With PTI Inputs)

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