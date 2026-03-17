Trump's Big U-Turn On Strait of Hormuz, Now Says US Doesn't Need NATO's Assistance After Seeking Help

Less than 24 hours after seeking help to keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz open and ensure safe transit of merchant vessels, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he doesn't need help from anyone as he criticised the lack of support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war.

A few days ago, Trump had called upon his NATO allies to support the US in securing vessels through the key shipping route which has been shut by the Iranian IRGC, while warning the NATO allies of a 'very bad future' if they refuse to help.

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump said that he has been informed that most of the US's NATO allies do not want to get involved with his military operations against 'the terrorist regime of Iran' in the Middle East.

In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the "World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"

Also Read: Trump's Warning To NATO Amid Iran War: Very Bad Future If Allies Don't Help Open Strait of Hormuz

"I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

The US President said that they have decimated Iran's Military, their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar.

"Most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again! Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea."

Also Read: Trump Gets Chilly Response From Allies Over Demand On Hormuz

On Monday, Trump claimed that multiple countries are helping secure the key waterway, but don't want their names revealed to avoid Iranian retaliation.

"We strongly encourage other nations whose economies depend on the Strait far more than ours. We get less than 1% of our oil from the Strait. Some countries get much more. Japan gets 95%. China gets 90%. We want them to come and help us with the Strait," he added.

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