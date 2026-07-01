Ship Runs Aground In Strait Of Hormuz: Report

A foreign container ship ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz after allegedly deviating from Iran's approved maritime route, as tensions continue to rise over control of the strategically vital waterway, according to reports.

The vessel became stuck after navigating through shallow waters along the route it had chosen and was unable to continue its journey, the Associated Press reported, citing Iranian state television. The report did not disclose the ship's name, flag or other details about the incident.

The development comes as Tehran continues to assert greater control over shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a globally important maritime passage that handles a significant share of the world's oil and natural gas shipments during normal conditions.

Iranian authorities said ships entering or leaving the waterway must follow instructions issued by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Guard warned international shipping operators that using routes other than Iran-designated passages could result in serious incidents.

The incident follows Iran's recent actions against vessels that allegedly entered or exited the strait without Tehran's approval, including a crude oil tanker linked to Qatar. The report emerged as diplomatic efforts continued in the region, with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner holding talks in Doha, Qatar, alongside discussions involving Iranian representatives.

Under an interim understanding between Iran and the United States, ships were allowed to transit the waterway without charges for 60 days. However, Tehran has insisted on controlling maritime routes and introducing passage fees later, a move opposed by Washington and several Gulf nations.

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