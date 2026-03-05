Russia Vows To Make Any US-Israel Strike On Iran 'Impossible', Says Sergey Lavrov As He Questions War Goals

Russia will work to create conditions that make any US-Israel military action against Iran “impossible”, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

Speaking at a round-table with ambassadors, Lavrov said Moscow would intensify diplomatic engagement with regional governments and the broader international community, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in an effort to prevent further military escalation.

“Russia will do everything possible to create an atmosphere that makes US and Israeli operations against Iran impossible,” Lavrov said.

He added that Moscow plans to expand consultations with countries in the region as well as international institutions to build wider opposition to further military action.

Lavrov also called for a moratorium on attacks that result in civilian casualties in the Middle East, stressing the need to protect civilian lives and infrastructure amid the intensifying conflict.

Also Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Oversees Firing Of 'Cruise Missiles' From 5,000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

Questioning the objectives of the ongoing military campaign, the Russian foreign minister said even American political leaders have not clearly articulated the ultimate goal of the operation.

According to Lavrov, one possible aim behind the strikes on Iran could be to deepen divisions within the Persian Gulf region and between Tehran and its Arab neighbours.

“One of the goals of these operations — whether they call them ‘Lion's Roar' or ‘Epic Fury', is unclear even to US politicians,” he said, adding that the strikes may be intended to fracture relations between Iran and countries in the Gulf.

His remarks come at a time of sharply rising tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel strike on Iranian territory last Saturday killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials, triggering a strong response from Tehran.

Iran has since launched multiple waves of drone and missile attacks targeting sites across several Arab countries, with the conflict entering its sixth day.

Tehran's retaliatory strikes have also targeted US military bases and Israeli assets across the region, while Israel has continued its operations inside Iran and expanded its campaign to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions.

Lavrov also referred to recent talks between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva, saying the negotiations had ended on a “positive note” and that both sides were close to reaching certain agreements.

Also Read: First Video! IDF Releases Footage Of Israeli F-35I Downing Iranian Fighter Jet Yak-130

However, he alleged that Washington later accused Tehran of refusing to meet its conditions, a move Lavrov described as a political tactic.

He further criticised attempts to place sole responsibility for the crisis on Iran, warning that such narratives could be used to justify continued US and Israeli military actions in the region.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.