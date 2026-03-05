First Video! IDF Releases Footage Of Israeli F-35I Downing Iranian Fighter Jet Yak-130

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday released a video of the downing of the Iranian fighter jet Yak-130 over Tehran.



The manned fighter aircraft was downed by Israel's F-35 'Adir' fighter jet on Wednesday.



Israel has said that in the past 24 hours, hundreds of fighter jets and aircraft have been striking hundreds of targets simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon.



The tensions between the US—Israel and Iran have entered into their sixth day on Thursday.

🎥WATCH: Footage from the historic shoot down of an Iranian Yak-130 fighter jet by an IAF “Adir” F-35I fighter jet pic.twitter.com/o6BAqiaNXk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 5, 2026



It stated that since the start of the operation, the Israeli Air Force has neutralized 300 Iranian missile launchers.



"As part of the defensive effort, the Israeli Air Force continues to conduct successive waves of strikes against the Iranian regime's ballistic missile arrays and air defense systems."

On Wednesday, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in international waters, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.



The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, according to officials in those countries.



Meanwhile, Israel claimed that IAF aircraft struck and dismantled an armed ballistic missile launcher in the area of Qom that was ready to fire at Israel. An Iranian aerial defense system was also struck in Isfahan, adding, "The IDF dismantled dozens of assets belonging to the Iranian regime's ballistic missile array, including missile launchers & defense systems deployed in the area that constituted a threat to the Israeli Air Force's aircraft."

