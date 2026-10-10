Riyadh Airport Hit Again, Evacuated; Air Traffic Halted: Report

Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked again on Saturday and evacuated, with air traffic reportedly halted, as the kingdom faces an escalating wave of assaults amid the widening Iran war.

The Associated Press citing two regional officials said that the reported attack comes just two days after three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, were killed in an earlier assault at the airport. The latest incident adds to mounting security concerns in the Saudi capital as fighting intensifies across the region.

One of the officials said air traffic to the airport had stopped, while the other confirmed that the facility had been evacuated. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a lack of authorisation to speak to the media.

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Riyadh resident Ahmed Sayed told AP that he heard at least two loud explosions that shook the capital. Meanwhile, the airport issued a brief alert advising passengers to check their flight status with airlines before travelling to the facility.

There was no immediate statement from Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming responsibility for Saturday's attack. Saudi Arabia's government-run Center for International Communication, which oversees foreign media in the kingdom, did not immediately respond to AP's request for comment.

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times over the past week, following the launch of a major military offensive by a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. The Houthis claimed responsibility for earlier attacks, including one on Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national.

The latest developments come as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces escalates. The Saudi-led coalition has been providing air support to government forces seeking to reverse recent Houthi advances along the Red Sea.

The rebels' latest positions could improve their ability to monitor shipping along the strategic maritime corridor, which has gained importance as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz amid disruptions linked to the Iran war.

Although the Houthis have told AP and other media outlets that their blockade targets Saudi shipping in retaliation for restrictions imposed on them, concerns remain over the possibility of broader attacks. The group previously targeted commercial shipping after the Gaza war began, claiming solidarity with Palestinians. A US bombing campaign subsequently ended that phase of attacks.

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Saudi Arabia has sought support from the United States and other allies as attacks have threatened its airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump was asked about the attacks on Riyadh airport as he left the White House. He responded, “It's not good” and “I'm not happy.”

However, there was no immediate indication of US military support to help Saudi Arabia respond to the latest attacks.

Saudi authorities have also warned the public against sharing sensitive information related to security operations. This week, officials cautioned that “filming, publishing or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”

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