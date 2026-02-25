Islamabad HC Removes Judge Who Granted Relief To Imran Khan, Challenged ISI, Citing Fake Law Degree

The Islamabad High Court has removed senior judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from office, declaring his law degree invalid and his appointment unlawful, Dawn reported. Analysts said that Justice Mehmood paid the price for his rulings linked to Imran Khan and alleged ISI interference.

In a 116-page judgment, a division bench led by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar ruled that Jahangiri's basic LL.B. degree was void from the outset, making his elevation to the high court legally untenable. The court relied on original records from the University of Karachi and cited serious irregularities in his academic history.

According to the ruling, Jahangiri first appeared for his LL.B. Part-I examination in 1988 using a fake enrolment number. After allegedly being caught using unfair means and banned for three years in 1989, he reappeared in 1990 under a different identity and enrolment number.

The court noted that a university issues only one enrolment number per programme, making multiple numbers “impossible.” It held that a fake qualification cannot later be validated or corrected.

Court Flags ‘Delaying Tactics'

The Islamabad High Court also criticised Jahangiri's conduct during the proceedings. The bench said he was given several opportunities to submit a written reply and present original documents to prove his qualifications but failed to do so.

Instead, he sought to have the case heard by a full court, requested the chief justice to recuse himself and asked for an indefinite adjournment, arguing that a related matter was pending before the Sindh High Court.

The bench described these moves as “delaying tactics.” Once documentary evidence was presented, the burden shifted to Jahangiri to prove the legitimacy of his degree, it said.

The court also rejected his request for the chief justice's recusal, stating that mere suspicion of bias was insufficient. It added that forming benches is the sole authority of the chief justice and called attempts to influence the bench a sign of “bad faith.”

Petition And Appeal

The case began with a petition filed by lawyer Mian Dawood challenging Jahangiri's law degree. On Dec. 9, 2025, the Islamabad High Court declared the petition maintainable. Jahangiri later challenged that order and related proceedings before the Federal Constitutional Court.

In his appeal, he alleged bias, particularly by the chief justice. He claimed that when the case was heard on Dec. 2 and adjourned to Dec. 9, no notice was issued to him. However, court records showed that two lawyers appeared on his behalf that day.

He also argued that the court ruled on his “eligibility” without proper notice, violating his right to a fair trial under Article 10-A of Pakistan's Constitution. Jahangiri further said the Sindh High Court had already suspended the University of Karachi's decision to cancel his degree.

The Imran Khan Angle

Jahangiri gained national attention in 2023 when he issued a protective order for former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The order barred authorities from arresting Khan in future cases without following due legal process.

The move drew criticism from the government, with some supporters accusing him of favouring Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He later wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council alleging interference by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in judicial affairs. He accused the agency of pressuring and surveilling judges and their families.

Before his removal, Jahangiri had held several senior legal positions, including Advocate General of Islamabad, Deputy Prosecutor General at the National Accountability Bureau and Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan.

Judicial appointments in Pakistan typically undergo security vetting by agencies such as Military Intelligence and the ISI, though his academic credentials were not questioned at the time. The court's ruling now brings an abrupt end to his judicial tenure.

