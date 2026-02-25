PTI Distancing Away From Ailing Imran Khan? Jailed Ex-PM's Sister Slams Party Top Brass

Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has pointed to cracks in the relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the family of its now-jailed founder.

Founded by Imran Khan back in the mid-90s, PTI is now grappling with visible signs of internal struggles, that surfaced after his incarceration. Time and again, the ex-premier's family has highlighted the alleged absence and support of a section of the party, especially as he faces multiple legal battles and health issues.

Aleema Khan posed a series of pointed questions, challenging PTI's senior members over this absence.

“Where is Hameed Khan? Where is Ali Bukhari? Where is Latif Khosa? Where is Barrister Ali Zafar? Where is Barrister Gohar, who was so worried about Imran Khan's health?” she asked.

Taking a jibe at Gohar Ali Khan, the current chairman of the party, Aleema said, "He is the party's chairman, so why doesn't he stand up in the courts for Imran Khan's cases?"

Aleema also emphasised that decisions regarding the ex-PM's health lie with his family and doctors, and not with the party.

Aleema also alleged how the family was kept in the dark regarding his brother's treatment. They had urged for Imran's transfer to Shifa International Hospital based on medical advice, yet the examination took place behind bars itself.

“Our doctors had advised transferring Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital. He has not received any treatment yet; he was only examined in jail. We were kept in the dark,” she was quoted as saying in media reports.

In the most recent of such incidents, Imran Khan's request to have his blood tested from his own doctors was ignored by the party, Aleema alleged.

“Imran Khan has sent a message from jail that my blood test report should be checked by my doctors. Now, we ask the party what have you done about this? Where should we go now?” she told the media.

Political assessments and intelligence inputs, cited by media reports, show indications of pressure on PTI's second-tier leadership so far as aligning with the founder and his family is concerned. The strain is more evident when it comes to sensitive matters like his health.



